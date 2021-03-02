Converting object keys to camelCase. Works on deeply nested objects/arrays. Handy for converting underscore keys to camelCase. Using lodash keeps the code small and light at around 10 lines.

Install

$ npm i --save lodash-humps

Usage

Converting object keys

Remove any hyphens, underscores, whitespace characters, and uppercases the first character that follows. Returns a new object. See _.camelCase() https://lodash.com/docs#camelCase and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CamelCase.

import humps from 'lodash-humps' const object = { attr_one : 'foo' , attr_two : 'bar' , attr_three : { attr_one : 'foo' } } humps(object)

Arrays of objects are also converted:

const array = [{ attr_one : 'foo' }, { attr_one : 'bar' }] humps(array)

Custom key converter

What if you want to convert it back?!? See test/createHumps.spec.js for an example. Open an issue if you want a proper export.

import createHumps from 'humps/lib/createHumps' import { snakeCase } from 'lodash' const snakes = createHumps(snakeCase) const object = { attrOne : 'foo' , attrTwo : 'bar' , attrThree : { attrOne : 'foo' } } snakes(object)

Version 3 Changes

NOTE: Version 3.x will only work with objects created by the Object constructor. You may need to do something like const result = humps({ ...SomeOtherClass }) to get humps to process your stuff. Function properties are now kept and not converted to {} . Some might say this is a bug and others might call it a feature. Full version bump so you can have your pick.

Internally switched from using _.isObject to _.isPlainObject before converting the keys and children objects.

Prior Art

https://www.npmjs.com/package/humps