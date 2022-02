The lodash library with auto-curried iteratee-first data-last methods.

Discontinued

This package has been discontinued in favor of lodash/fp.

Installation

In browsers:

< script src = "dist/lodash-fp.js" > </ script >

Using npm:

$ {sudo -H} npm i -g npm $ npm i --save lodash-fp

In Node.js:

var _ = require ( 'lodash-fp' ); _.map( parseInt )([ '6' , '08' , '10' ]);

See the package source for more details.