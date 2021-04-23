Site | Docs | FP Guide | Contributing | Wiki | Code of Conduct | Twitter | Chat
The Lodash library exported as a UMD module.
Generated using lodash-cli:
$ npm run build
$ lodash -o ./dist/lodash.js
$ lodash core -o ./dist/lodash.core.js
Lodash is released under the MIT license & supports modern environments.
Review the build differences & pick one that’s right for you.
In a browser:
<script src="lodash.js"></script>
Using npm:
$ npm i -g npm
$ npm i lodash
Note: add
--save if you are using npm < 5.0.0
In Node.js:
// Load the full build.
var _ = require('lodash');
// Load the core build.
var _ = require('lodash/core');
// Load the FP build for immutable auto-curried iteratee-first data-last methods.
var fp = require('lodash/fp');
// Load method categories.
var array = require('lodash/array');
var object = require('lodash/fp/object');
// Cherry-pick methods for smaller browserify/rollup/webpack bundles.
var at = require('lodash/at');
var curryN = require('lodash/fp/curryN');
Looking for Lodash modules written in ES6 or smaller bundle sizes? Check out lodash-es.
Lodash makes JavaScript easier by taking the hassle out of working with arrays,
numbers, objects, strings, etc. Lodash’s modular methods are great for:
Lodash is available in a variety of builds & module formats.
As it says on the box, this is just individual lodash methods exported in es modules. Generated from the lodash cli! This can be used instead of the monolithic, es5 compatible lodash bundle as it can result in a smaller bundle size. Recommend using webpack plugins that re-write your standard lodash imports into the lodash-es imports to ensure no accidental imports result in the entire package being imported ALONGSIDE the individual functions, Yike.
Allows for a much smaller bundle size rather than using the lodash ES5 package. This is my preferred package for using lodash methods in my Angular apps. Typescript and ES6 are a definite improvement in terms of the utility methods available. But sometimes a useful method (e.g. clonedeep) from lodash is just the more simple/readable solution.
Provides different utilities to use in your applications' development and save the time for you to write code from the beginning ...etc. as es library, it provides you with the possibility to use specific utilities from the library which would help you in having less size application with using the tree-shaking feature in compiling.
Of course, with the advent of ES6 +, it has become much easier, but still there are things that can be done even easier and easier with a tool such as this library.