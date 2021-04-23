openbase logo
lodash-es

by lodash
4.17.21 (see all)

A modern JavaScript utility library delivering modularity, performance, & extras.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.5M

GitHub Stars

52.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

331

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Functional Programming

Readme

lodash

Site | Docs | FP Guide | Contributing | Wiki | Code of Conduct | Twitter | Chat

The Lodash library exported as a UMD module.

Generated using lodash-cli:

$ npm run build
$ lodash -o ./dist/lodash.js
$ lodash core -o ./dist/lodash.core.js

Download

Lodash is released under the MIT license & supports modern environments.
Review the build differences & pick one that’s right for you.

Installation

In a browser:

<script src="lodash.js"></script>

Using npm:

$ npm i -g npm
$ npm i lodash

Note: add --save if you are using npm < 5.0.0

In Node.js:

// Load the full build.
var _ = require('lodash');
// Load the core build.
var _ = require('lodash/core');
// Load the FP build for immutable auto-curried iteratee-first data-last methods.
var fp = require('lodash/fp');

// Load method categories.
var array = require('lodash/array');
var object = require('lodash/fp/object');

// Cherry-pick methods for smaller browserify/rollup/webpack bundles.
var at = require('lodash/at');
var curryN = require('lodash/fp/curryN');

Looking for Lodash modules written in ES6 or smaller bundle sizes? Check out lodash-es.

Why Lodash?

Lodash makes JavaScript easier by taking the hassle out of working with arrays,
numbers, objects, strings, etc. Lodash’s modular methods are great for:

  • Iterating arrays, objects, & strings
  • Manipulating & testing values
  • Creating composite functions

Module Formats

Lodash is available in a variety of builds & module formats.

Tristan MarshAustralia50 Ratings53 Reviews
Front End Developer in Melbourne, Australia
August 21, 2020
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Easy to Use

As it says on the box, this is just individual lodash methods exported in es modules. Generated from the lodash cli! This can be used instead of the monolithic, es5 compatible lodash bundle as it can result in a smaller bundle size. Recommend using webpack plugins that re-write your standard lodash imports into the lodash-es imports to ensure no accidental imports result in the entire package being imported ALONGSIDE the individual functions, Yike.

Blake Mumford51 Ratings45 Reviews
November 8, 2020
Performant
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Allows for a much smaller bundle size rather than using the lodash ES5 package. This is my preferred package for using lodash methods in my Angular apps. Typescript and ES6 are a definite improvement in terms of the utility methods available. But sometimes a useful method (e.g. clonedeep) from lodash is just the more simple/readable solution.

Ahmed KhallafCairo, Egypt38 Ratings108 Reviews
A full-stack web developer with NodeJS, PHP & ReactJS.
October 18, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

Provides different utilities to use in your applications' development and save the time for you to write code from the beginning ...etc. as es library, it provides you with the possibility to use specific utilities from the library which would help you in having less size application with using the tree-shaking feature in compiling.

Michael KislovMoscow, Russia8 Ratings10 Reviews
Bear inside!
January 25, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Of course, with the advent of ES6 +, it has become much easier, but still there are things that can be done even easier and easier with a tool such as this library.

Alternatives

und
underscoreJavaScript's utility _ belt
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
9M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
87
Top Feedback
16Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
7Performant
ramda:ram: Practical functional Javascript
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
11M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
50
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant
lodashA modern JavaScript utility library delivering modularity, performance, & extras.
GitHub Stars
52K
Weekly Downloads
48M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
618
Top Feedback
64Great Documentation
61Easy to Use
43Performant
ram
rambdaFaster and smaller alternative to Ramda
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
baconjsFunctional reactive programming library for TypeScript and JavaScript
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 15 Alternatives

Tutorials

