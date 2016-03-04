openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ld

lodash-deep

by Mark Lagendijk
2.0.0 (see all)

Lodash mixins for (deep) object accessing / manipulation.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.1K

GitHub Stars

219

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

lodash-deep

Lodash mixins for (deep) object accessing / manipulation.

Bower version NPM version Build Status Sauce Test Status Dependency Status

Version 2.x

In 2.0 most of the methods of this module where removed, because Lodash now supports their functionality natively. E.g.:

_.deepGet(object, 'father.name');
// ->
_.get(object, 'father.name');

_.deepPluck(array, 'father.name');
// ->
_.map(array, 'father.name');

Compatibility

lodash-deep is currently compatible with:

  • Node.js
  • All ES5 compatible browsers (IE9+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari etc)

Installation

Bower

  1. bower install lodash-deep
  2. Reference lodash-deep.min.js after lodash.min.js

Node.js

  1. npm install lodash

  2. npm install lodash-deep

  3. 
var _ = require("lodash");
_.mixin(require("lodash-deep"));

Docs

The following mixins are included in lodash-deep:

_.deepMapValues(object, propertyPath)

Maps all values in an object tree and returns a new object with the same structure as the original.

object

Type: Object

The root object of the object tree.

callback

Type: Function

The function to be called per iteration on any non-object value in the tree.

Callback is invoked with 2 arguments: (value, path).

value the value of the current property.

path the path of the current property.

returns

Type: Object

var object = {
    level1: {
        value: 'value 1'
        level2: {
            value: 'value 2'
            level3: {
                value: 'value 3'
            }
        }
    }
};

_.deepMapValues(object, function(value, path){
    return path + ' is ' + value)
});

/** ->
 *    {
 *        level1: {
 *            value: 'level1.value is value 1'
 *            level2: {
 *                value: 'level1.level2.value is value 2'
 *                level3: {
 *                    value: 'level1.level2.level3.value is value 3'
 *                }
 *            }
 *        }
 *    };
 */

Contributing

Please use the canary branch when creating a pull request.

Contributors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial