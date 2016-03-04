Lodash mixins for (deep) object accessing / manipulation.

Version 2.x

In 2.0 most of the methods of this module where removed, because Lodash now supports their functionality natively. E.g.:

_.deepGet(object, 'father.name' ); _.get(object, 'father.name' ); _.deepPluck(array, 'father.name' ); _.map(array, 'father.name' );

Compatibility

lodash-deep is currently compatible with:

Node.js

All ES5 compatible browsers (IE9+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari etc)

Installation

Bower

bower install lodash-deep Reference lodash-deep.min.js after lodash.min.js

npm install lodash npm install lodash-deep var _ = require ( "lodash" ); _.mixin( require ( "lodash-deep" ));

Docs

The following mixins are included in lodash-deep :

Maps all values in an object tree and returns a new object with the same structure as the original.

object

Type: Object

The root object of the object tree.

callback

Type: Function

The function to be called per iteration on any non-object value in the tree.

Callback is invoked with 2 arguments: (value, path) .

value the value of the current property.

path the path of the current property.

returns

Type: Object

var object = { level1 : { value : 'value 1' level2 : { value : 'value 2' level3 : { value : 'value 3' } } } }; _.deepMapValues(object, function ( value, path ) { return path + ' is ' + value) });

Contributing

Please use the canary branch when creating a pull request.

Contributors