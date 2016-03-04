Lodash mixins for (deep) object accessing / manipulation.
In 2.0 most of the methods of this module where removed, because Lodash now supports their functionality natively. E.g.:
_.deepGet(object, 'father.name');
// ->
_.get(object, 'father.name');
_.deepPluck(array, 'father.name');
// ->
_.map(array, 'father.name');
lodash-deep is currently compatible with:
bower install lodash-deep
lodash-deep.min.js after
lodash.min.js
npm install lodash
npm install lodash-deep
var _ = require("lodash");
_.mixin(require("lodash-deep"));
The following mixins are included in
lodash-deep:
Maps all values in an object tree and returns a new object with the same structure as the original.
Type:
Object
The root object of the object tree.
Type:
Function
The function to be called per iteration on any non-object value in the tree.
Callback is invoked with 2 arguments:
(value, path).
value the value of the current property.
path the path of the current property.
Type:
Object
var object = {
level1: {
value: 'value 1'
level2: {
value: 'value 2'
level3: {
value: 'value 3'
}
}
}
};
_.deepMapValues(object, function(value, path){
return path + ' is ' + value)
});
/** ->
* {
* level1: {
* value: 'level1.value is value 1'
* level2: {
* value: 'level1.level2.value is value 2'
* level3: {
* value: 'level1.level2.level3.value is value 3'
* }
* }
* }
* };
*/
Please use the
canary branch when creating a pull request.