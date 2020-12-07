Decorators using lodash functions. View the API docs for more in depth documentation.

Install

npm install --save lodash lodash-decorators

Polyfills

This library requires Map and WeakMap to be available globally. If Map or WeakMap is not supported in your environment then use a polyfill.

Usage

For more in depth documentation please visit Lodash

Decorators are exported as both start case and lower case.

import { Debounce } from 'lodash-decorators';

is the same as

import { debounce } from 'lodash-decorators';

They can also be imported directly.

import Debounce from 'lodash-decorators/debounce';

Decorators

These decorators are included in the package. These are also exported as lowercase for those who prefer lowercase decorators.

After

AfterAll

Ary

Attempt

Before

BeforeAll

Bind

BindAll

Curry

CurryAll

CurryRight

CurryRightAll

Debounce

DebounceAll

Defer

Delay

Flip

Flow

FlowRight

Memoize

MemoizeAll

Mixin

Negate

Once

OnceAll

OverArgs

Partial

PartialRight

Rearg

Rest

Spread

Tap

Throttle

ThrottleAll

ThrottleGetter

ThrottleSetter

Unary

Wrap

Example

import { Debounce, Memoize } from 'lodash-decorators' ; class Person { constructor (firstName, lastName) { this .firstName = firstName; this .lastName = lastName; } @Debounce( 100 ) save(date) { return this .httpService.post(data); } @Memoize( item => item.id) doSomeHeavyProcessing(arg1, arg2) {} }

Optional Params and Casing

If a decorator does not require params or has optional params then the decorator does not require invocation. Decorators are also exported in lower case as well as start case.

Example

class Person { @Memoize() doSomething() {} @Memoize doSomething2() {} @memoize() doSomething3() {} @memoize doSomething4() {} }

Partials

Some decorators work slightly differently than you would expect them to work than lodash.

Partial

PartialRight

Wrap

These can take a Function as their first argument or a String . If the argument is a String then a Function is resolved from the current object.

Example

import { Partial, Wrap } from 'lodash-decorators' class Person { constructor (firstName, lastName) { this .firstName = firstName; this .lastName = lastName; } getName(type) { return type === 'firstName' ? this .firstName : this .lastName } @Partial( 'getName' , 'firstName' ) getFirstName() {} @Partial( 'getName' , null ) getLastName() {} @Wrap( 'getName' ) getUpperCaseName(fn) { return fn().toUpperCase(); } } const person = new Person( 'Joe' , 'Smith' ); person.getFirstName(); person.getLastName(); person.getUpperCaseName();

Composition

You can use methods like compose and flow similiar to partials. The arguments are resolved the same way partials are resolved.

Example

import { Flow } from 'lodash-decorators' import { kebabCase } from 'lodash' ; class Person { @Flow( 'getName' , kebabCase) logName; constructor (firstName, lastName) { this .firstName = firstName; this .lastName = lastName; } getName() { return ` ${ this .firstName} ${ this .lastName} ` ; } } const person = new Person( 'Joe' , 'Smith' ); person.logName();

Instance Decorators

Normally decorators are applied to the prototype method of the class you are working with, but with some of these decorators that is not the desired behavour. These decorators are applied at the instance level.

Debounce

Throttle

Memoize

After

Before

Curry

CurryRight

Once

Flow

FlowRight

Rearg

Negate

Flip

Bind

Partial

PartialRight

Mixin

You can mixin methods into a class by using the Mixin decorator.

Example

import { Mixin } from 'lodash-decorators' ; const MyOtherApi = { someCoolMethod() { } }; @Mixin(MyOtherApi) class Person {} Person.prototype.someCoolMethod === MyOtherApi.someCoolMethod;

Attempt

You can wrap a method in a lodash attempt method.

Example

import { Attempt } from 'lodash-decorators' ; class Person { @Attempt() throwAnError() { throw new Error (); } @Attempt() doNotThrowAnError() { return '0_o' ; } } const person = new Person(); let result = person.throwAnError(); result instanceof Error ; result = person.doNotThrowAnError(); result === '0_o' ;

Bind

Bind takes arguments based on lodash's bind and binds the Function to the current instance object.

Example

import { Bind } from 'lodash-decorators' class Person { constructor (firstName, lastName) { this .firstName = firstName; this .lastName = lastName; } @Bind() getName() { return ` ${ this .firstName} ${ this .lastName} ` ; } @Bind( 'Joe' ) getUpperCaseName(name) { return name.toUpperCase(); } } const person = new Person( 'Joe' , 'Smith' ); person.getName.call( null ); person.getUpperCaseName();

You can also bind entire classes with bindAll or bind .

Example

import { BindAll } from 'lodash-decorators' @BindAll() class Person { constructor (firstName, lastName) { this .firstName = firstName; this .lastName = lastName; } getName() { return ` ${ this .firstName} ${ this .lastName} ` ; } } const person = new Person( 'Joe' , 'Smith' ); person.getName.call( null );

v4 Breaking Changes

Version 4 is a rewrite of the library and has many breaking changes.

Not all decorators can be applied to or forced on getters/setters.

Only certain decorators make sense to be applied to getters/setters. Before you could specify the target of the decorator like debounce.set(15) . This behavior is removed and decorators that make sense to apply to getters/setters are configured to be applied to methods and either the getter or the setter. For example:

class MyClass { @Debounce( 1000 ) get value() { return this ._value; } set value(val) { this ._value = val; } @Debounce( 15 ) fn() {} }

This keeps the API cleaner and doesn't require the developer to know how the decorator applies to the descriptor. Some decorators have explicit version that apply to either getters of setters, such as ThrottleGetter and ThrottleSetter .

No longer force instance decorator onto prototype

There is no longer a Proto decorator attached to instance decorators. Most instance decorators now have a counterpart that applies to the prototype instead of the instance. Debounce.Proto() is now DebounceAll() .

All decorators now take arguments

All decorators now take arguments. So instead of @Once you would do @Once() . This keeps the API consistent and doesn't require the developer to remember which decorators take arguments.

Removal of extensions and validation package

All extensions like enumerable have been removed in favor of core-decorators. There may be some slight over lap like debounce and throttle . Fair warning, instance decorators may not play nice with other implementations of instance decorators.

We want to keep lodash decorators focused specifically on lodash specific functions.

Prototype decorator order no longer throws an error

If a prototype decorator comes after an instance decorator it will be ignored since there is no way to apply it in the chain.

Other breaking changes

Attempt now takes an argument to line up with lodash API.

now takes an argument to line up with lodash API. Bind used on a class no longer delegates to BindAll . Use BindAll instead.

used on a class no longer delegates to . Use instead. Curry , Partial , Flow , FlowRight are now instance decorators.

v4 Improvements