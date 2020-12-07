Decorators using lodash functions. View the API docs for more in depth documentation.
npm install --save lodash lodash-decorators
This library requires
Map and
WeakMap to be available globally. If
Map or
WeakMap is not supported in your environment then use a polyfill.
For more in depth documentation please visit Lodash
Decorators are exported as both start case and lower case.
import { Debounce } from 'lodash-decorators';
is the same as
import { debounce } from 'lodash-decorators';
They can also be imported directly.
import Debounce from 'lodash-decorators/debounce';
These decorators are included in the package. These are also exported as lowercase for those who prefer lowercase decorators.
After
AfterAll
Ary
Attempt
Before
BeforeAll
Bind
BindAll
Curry
CurryAll
CurryRight
CurryRightAll
Debounce
DebounceAll
Defer
Delay
Flip
Flow
FlowRight
Memoize
MemoizeAll
Mixin
Negate
Once
OnceAll
OverArgs
Partial
PartialRight
Rearg
Rest
Spread
Tap
Throttle
ThrottleAll
ThrottleGetter
ThrottleSetter
Unary
Wrap
import { Debounce, Memoize } from 'lodash-decorators';
class Person {
constructor(firstName, lastName) {
this.firstName = firstName;
this.lastName = lastName;
}
@Debounce(100)
save(date) {
return this.httpService.post(data);
}
@Memoize(item => item.id)
doSomeHeavyProcessing(arg1, arg2) {}
}
If a decorator does not require params or has optional params then the decorator does not require invocation. Decorators are also exported in lower case as well as start case.
// These are both valid decorator usages.
class Person {
@Memoize()
doSomething() {}
@Memoize
doSomething2() {}
@memoize()
doSomething3() {}
@memoize
doSomething4() {}
}
Some decorators work slightly differently than you would expect them to work than lodash.
Partial
PartialRight
Wrap
These can take a
Function as their first argument or a
String.
If the argument is a
String then a
Function is resolved from
the current object.
import { Partial, Wrap } from 'lodash-decorators'
class Person {
constructor(firstName, lastName) {
this.firstName = firstName;
this.lastName = lastName;
}
getName(type) {
return type === 'firstName' ? this.firstName : this.lastName
}
@Partial('getName', 'firstName')
getFirstName() {}
@Partial('getName', null)
getLastName() {}
@Wrap('getName')
getUpperCaseName(fn) {
return fn().toUpperCase();
}
}
const person = new Person('Joe', 'Smith');
person.getFirstName(); // 'Joe'
person.getLastName(); // 'Smith'
person.getUpperCaseName(); // JOE SMITH
You can use methods like
compose and
flow similiar to
partials. The arguments are resolved the same way partials
are resolved.
import { Flow } from 'lodash-decorators'
import { kebabCase } from 'lodash';
class Person {
@Flow('getName', kebabCase)
logName;
constructor(firstName, lastName) {
this.firstName = firstName;
this.lastName = lastName;
}
getName() {
return `${this.firstName} ${this.lastName}`;
}
}
const person = new Person('Joe', 'Smith');
person.logName(); // joe-smith
Normally decorators are applied to the prototype method of the class you are working with, but with some of these decorators that is not the desired behavour. These decorators are applied at the instance level.
Debounce
Throttle
Memoize
After
Before
Curry
CurryRight
Once
Flow
FlowRight
Rearg
Negate
Flip
Bind
Partial
PartialRight
You can mixin methods into a class by using the
Mixin decorator.
import { Mixin } from 'lodash-decorators';
const MyOtherApi = {
someCoolMethod() {
// Do something cool
}
};
@Mixin(MyOtherApi)
class Person {}
Person.prototype.someCoolMethod === MyOtherApi.someCoolMethod; // => true
You can wrap a method in a lodash attempt method.
import { Attempt } from 'lodash-decorators';
class Person {
@Attempt()
throwAnError() {
throw new Error();
}
@Attempt()
doNotThrowAnError() {
return '0_o';
}
}
const person = new Person();
let result = person.throwAnError();
result instanceof Error; // => true
result = person.doNotThrowAnError();
result === '0_o'; // => true
Bind takes arguments based on lodash's bind and binds the
Function to
the current instance object.
import { Bind } from 'lodash-decorators'
class Person {
constructor(firstName, lastName) {
this.firstName = firstName;
this.lastName = lastName;
}
@Bind()
getName() {
return `${this.firstName} ${this.lastName}`;
}
// It can also function as a partial
@Bind('Joe')
getUpperCaseName(name) {
return name.toUpperCase();
}
}
const person = new Person('Joe', 'Smith');
person.getName.call(null); // Joe Smith
person.getUpperCaseName(); // JOE
You can also bind entire classes with
bindAll or
bind.
import { BindAll } from 'lodash-decorators'
@BindAll()
class Person {
constructor(firstName, lastName) {
this.firstName = firstName;
this.lastName = lastName;
}
getName() {
return `${this.firstName} ${this.lastName}`;
}
}
const person = new Person('Joe', 'Smith');
person.getName.call(null); // Joe Smith
Version 4 is a rewrite of the library and has many breaking changes.
Only certain decorators make sense to be applied to getters/setters. Before you could specify the target of the decorator like
debounce.set(15). This behavior is
removed and decorators that make sense to apply to getters/setters are configured to be applied to methods and either the getter or the setter. For example:
class MyClass {
// This only gets applied to the setter as it doesn't make sense to apply it to the getter.
@Debounce(1000)
get value() {
return this._value;
}
set value(val) {
this._value = val;
}
@Debounce(15)
fn() {}
}
This keeps the API cleaner and doesn't require the developer to know how the decorator applies to the descriptor. Some decorators have explicit version that apply to either getters of setters, such as
ThrottleGetter and
ThrottleSetter.
There is no longer a
Proto decorator attached to instance decorators. Most instance decorators now have a counterpart that applies to the prototype instead of the instance.
Debounce.Proto() is now
DebounceAll().
All decorators now take arguments. So instead of
@Once you would do
@Once(). This keeps the API consistent and doesn't require the developer to remember which decorators take arguments.
All extensions like
enumerable have been removed in favor of core-decorators. There may be some slight over lap like
debounce and
throttle. Fair warning, instance decorators may not play nice with other implementations of instance decorators.
We want to keep lodash decorators focused specifically on lodash specific functions.
If a prototype decorator comes after an instance decorator it will be ignored since there is no way to apply it in the chain.
Attempt now takes an argument to line up with lodash API.
Bind used on a class no longer delegates to
BindAll. Use
BindAll instead.
Curry,
Partial,
Flow,
FlowRight are now instance decorators.
import { Debounce } from 'lodash-decorators/debounce';
When my app had a live search button and user input was very fast, i used debounce decorator from this library to control the interval betwen requests for performance. Good documentation.