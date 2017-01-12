The brass buckles on lodash's utility belt
Basically a
lodash compatible fork of
underscore-contrib
While lodash provides a bevy of useful tools to support functional programming in JavaScript, it can't (and shouldn't) be everything to everyone. lodash-contrib is intended as a home for functions that, for various reasons, don't belong in lodash proper. In particular, it aims to be:
####Web
First, you’ll need lodash. Then you can grab the relevant lodash-contrib libraries and simply add something like the following to your pages:
<script src="lodash.js"></script>
<script src="lodash.object.builders.js"></script>
You could also use browserify to bundle your code into a JavaScript file that you can include in a web page.
Require
lodash-contrib in your main script file (e.g.
test.js) like so:
var _ = require('lodash-contrib');
// YOUR CODE COMES HERE
console.log(_.truthyAll(0, 1, 2, 'lodash-contrib!'));
then you could run
browserify test.js -o browserified.js to get
lodash,
lodash-contrib and your code into
browserified.js.
####Node
Just run
npm install lodash-contrib, you don't need to have lodash as it will be grabbed as a dependency.
We need some docs sync since rebasing to version 3 (some methods renamed xxxContrib)
There is still a lot of work to do around perf, documentation, examples, testing and distribution so any help in those areas is welcomed. Pull requests are accepted, but please search the issues before proposing a new sub-contrib or addition. Additionally, all patches and proposals should have strong documentation, motivating cases and tests. It would be nice if we could not only provide useful tools built on lodash, but also provide an educational experience for why and how one might use them.
Other (potentially) useful sub-contribs include the following:
What do these mean? Well, that’s up for discussion. :-)