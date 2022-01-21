openbase logo
lodash-clean

by cape-io
2.2.2 (see all)

Remove object properties that are undefined, functions, empty arrays, or empty strings.

Readme

lodash-clean

Remove object properties that are undefined, functions, empty arrays, or empty strings. Sometimes an API response is filled with tons of properties that are empty strings and you just want them gone. Think of this as a mild form of _.compact for objects. Returns a new object or undefined.

Install

$ npm i --save lodash-clean

Usage

Cleaning up an object

import clean from 'lodash-clean'

const before = {
  one: ' ',
  two: [ '', '', '', [ '' ] ],
  three: ' four ',
  descriptions: [ 'SAMPLE SET', '', '', { foo: '', bar: null } ],
  badNews: [ null, '', '', 'SAMPLE' ],
  five: [ 'f ', ' ', ' do' ],
  six: { thing: 'one', zap: null, un: undefined },
  func: foo => foo,
  width: '',
  height: 0,
  finish: false,
  start: true,
  'nathan.drake@example.com': 'Issue #1',
}
const after = clean(before)
// {
//   three: 'four',
//   descriptions: [ 'SAMPLE SET', { bar: null } ],
//   badNews: [ null, 'SAMPLE' ],
//   five: [ 'f', 'do' ],
//   six: { thing: 'one', zap: null },
//   height: 0,
//   finish: false,
//   start: true,
//   'nathan.drake@example.com': 'Issue #1',
// }

Options

You can customize the processing.

import { buildCleaner } from 'lodash-clean'

// These are the default options
const options = {
  isArray: cleanArray,
  isBoolean: _.identity,
  isDate: _.identity,
  isFunction: _.noop,
  isNull: _.identity,
  isPlainObject: cleanObject,
  isString: cleanString,
  isUndefined: _.noop,
}
const clean = buildCleaner(options)

// ...

const after = clean(before)

Object property values can be cleaned up depending on type. If you want to remove null values simply send { isNull: _.noop } and they will be removed. Or if you want to keep function properties { isFunction: _.identity }. Take a look at /src/clean.js for our default handling of strings and arrays. Returning undefined will result in the property being removed. Returning anything else will set the new value.

If you need more control or want to process additional types pass a function. It will be passed the default options object and will need return a function that decides how to cleanup the object. See buildGetValue() within /src/munge.js for reference.

Changes

  • 2.2.3 Update dependencies.
  • 2.2.2 Update dependencies.
  • 2.2 Code cleanup.
  • 2.1 Allow keys to have dots. See issue #1.
  • 2.0 Will now remove empty objects. Internal rewrite and code cleanup.

