lodash

by lodash
4.17.21 (see all)

A modern JavaScript utility library delivering modularity, performance, & extras.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

48.3M

GitHub Stars

52.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

331

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Functional Programming

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/5618
VasilyShelkovshubham-jangidoldCoder29ankitsecret121ankiiitrajadithyaakrishnapreveenraj

Top Feedback

64Great Documentation
61Easy to Use
43Performant
31Bleeding Edge
23Highly Customizable
9Responsive Maintainers

Readme

lodash

Site | Docs | FP Guide | Contributing | Wiki | Code of Conduct | Twitter | Chat

The Lodash library exported as a UMD module.

Generated using lodash-cli:

$ npm run build
$ lodash -o ./dist/lodash.js
$ lodash core -o ./dist/lodash.core.js

Download

Lodash is released under the MIT license & supports modern environments.
Review the build differences & pick one that’s right for you.

Installation

In a browser:

<script src="lodash.js"></script>

Using npm:

$ npm i -g npm
$ npm i lodash

Note: add --save if you are using npm < 5.0.0

In Node.js:

// Load the full build.
var _ = require('lodash');
// Load the core build.
var _ = require('lodash/core');
// Load the FP build for immutable auto-curried iteratee-first data-last methods.
var fp = require('lodash/fp');

// Load method categories.
var array = require('lodash/array');
var object = require('lodash/fp/object');

// Cherry-pick methods for smaller browserify/rollup/webpack bundles.
var at = require('lodash/at');
var curryN = require('lodash/fp/curryN');

Looking for Lodash modules written in ES6 or smaller bundle sizes? Check out lodash-es.

Why Lodash?

Lodash makes JavaScript easier by taking the hassle out of working with arrays,
numbers, objects, strings, etc. Lodash’s modular methods are great for:

  • Iterating arrays, objects, & strings
  • Manipulating & testing values
  • Creating composite functions

Module Formats

Lodash is available in a variety of builds & module formats.

100
Vasily ShelkovDorset45 Ratings46 Reviews
February 2, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

The library is undoubtedly proved useful just purely by the amount of projects I've worked with it in. I would say though that I think Lodash could do an even better job by deprecating more of it's utilities and encouraging users to use the native JS versions of code instead of relying on a library. Another library is another layer of having to learn a specific api for developers alike and therefore (even if it's low) another barrier to understanding what code is actually doing.

6
adhemukhlisZachiahchintu1142wallacerSmiter15davymacca
shubham jangid34 Ratings30 Reviews
A passionate individual 🚀 who always thrive to work on end to end products which develop sustainable and scalable social and technical systems to create impact
1 month ago

Frustrated by Array transformations, implementing large functions for pick, omit, get, etc ? so this is the library you should go with. It has a bunch of predefined functions which you can use to perform CRUD operations on arrays.

3
adhemukhlisdhruv-karanAmarjeetkhasyap
oldCoder2978 Ratings81 Reviews
January 12, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Lodash comes with so many great features, it includes functions for almost every array and objects transformations, overall I feel you have to learn a lot of functions and remember them as you use or every time when you want to do something with arrays or objects you have to look for that, if you are new to this it might consume your time a lot, plus new ECMAScript has included so many things and it kind of makes you lazy but saves time. It is very thoroughly documented and documentation is huge. easy to use.

2
adhemukhlisiamarpitpatidar
Ankit Raj32 Ratings32 Reviews
building for the world
13 days ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Lodash has been a true game changer, when it comes to providing abstraction and saving time. Most of the utility funcitons you can think off, you can find it here. The naming convention makes it really intuitve to use. You can get started with it in literally seconds. The documentation is really impressive and great. Really appericiate how this solves many problems. Strongly recommended in any project no matter what.

2
shubham-jangidAmarjeetkhasyap
Ankit RajIIIT Ranchi67 Ratings67 Reviews
1 year ago
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Similar to jQuery, Lodash comes with so many great features, the overall experience after using this for more than 2 years and in multiple projects has been quite satisfying. This has quite good documentation along with an active and strong community. This is also very stable and doesn’t contain any major bugs. Strongly recommended.

2
rajamcasoftpumpkin-codes

Alternatives

und
underscoreJavaScript's utility _ belt
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
9M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
87
Top Feedback
16Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
7Performant
ramda:ram: Practical functional Javascript
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
11M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
50
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant
ram
rambdaFaster and smaller alternative to Ramda
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
lodash-esA modern JavaScript utility library delivering modularity, performance, & extras.
GitHub Stars
52K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Performant
baconjsFunctional reactive programming library for TypeScript and JavaScript
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
Tutorials

Tutorial
zetcode.comLodash tutorial - introducing JavaScript Lodash libraryLodash tutorial covers the Lodash JavaScript library. Multiple examples cover many Lodash functions.
Introduction to Lodash
medium.com4 years agoIntroduction to LodashLodash is instant productivity kit when you’re working with javascript. A programmer uses functional utilities in his lifetime as many times as he blinks. Lodash comes with handful of befitting…