The Lodash library exported as a UMD module.
Generated using lodash-cli:
$ npm run build
$ lodash -o ./dist/lodash.js
$ lodash core -o ./dist/lodash.core.js
Lodash is released under the MIT license & supports modern environments.
Review the build differences & pick one that’s right for you.
In a browser:
<script src="lodash.js"></script>
Using npm:
$ npm i -g npm
$ npm i lodash
Note: add
--save if you are using npm < 5.0.0
In Node.js:
// Load the full build.
var _ = require('lodash');
// Load the core build.
var _ = require('lodash/core');
// Load the FP build for immutable auto-curried iteratee-first data-last methods.
var fp = require('lodash/fp');
// Load method categories.
var array = require('lodash/array');
var object = require('lodash/fp/object');
// Cherry-pick methods for smaller browserify/rollup/webpack bundles.
var at = require('lodash/at');
var curryN = require('lodash/fp/curryN');
Looking for Lodash modules written in ES6 or smaller bundle sizes? Check out lodash-es.
Lodash makes JavaScript easier by taking the hassle out of working with arrays,
numbers, objects, strings, etc. Lodash’s modular methods are great for:
Lodash is available in a variety of builds & module formats.
The library is undoubtedly proved useful just purely by the amount of projects I've worked with it in. I would say though that I think Lodash could do an even better job by deprecating more of it's utilities and encouraging users to use the native JS versions of code instead of relying on a library. Another library is another layer of having to learn a specific api for developers alike and therefore (even if it's low) another barrier to understanding what code is actually doing.
Frustrated by Array transformations, implementing large functions for pick, omit, get, etc ? so this is the library you should go with. It has a bunch of predefined functions which you can use to perform CRUD operations on arrays.
Lodash comes with so many great features, it includes functions for almost every array and objects transformations, overall I feel you have to learn a lot of functions and remember them as you use or every time when you want to do something with arrays or objects you have to look for that, if you are new to this it might consume your time a lot, plus new ECMAScript has included so many things and it kind of makes you lazy but saves time. It is very thoroughly documented and documentation is huge. easy to use.
Lodash has been a true game changer, when it comes to providing abstraction and saving time. Most of the utility funcitons you can think off, you can find it here. The naming convention makes it really intuitve to use. You can get started with it in literally seconds. The documentation is really impressive and great. Really appericiate how this solves many problems. Strongly recommended in any project no matter what.
Similar to jQuery, Lodash comes with so many great features, the overall experience after using this for more than 2 years and in multiple projects has been quite satisfying. This has quite good documentation along with an active and strong community. This is also very stable and doesn’t contain any major bugs. Strongly recommended.