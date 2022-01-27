Locutus

All your standard libraries will be assimilated into our JavaScript collective. Resistance is futile.

More info at: https://locutus.io/

Install

npm install locutus

Use

vim index.js

var sprintf = require ( 'locutus/php/strings/sprintf' ) var echo = require ( 'locutus/php/strings/echo' ) var effectiveness = 'futile' echo(sprintf( 'Resistance is %s' , effectiveness))

var strings = require ( 'locutus/golang/strings' ) console .log(strings.Contains( 'Locutus' , 'cut' ))

$ node index.js Resistance is futile true

Development

Some guidelines and instructions can be found in CONTRIBUTING.md

✨ thanks to https://jetbrains.com for providing a free license to their development tools ❤️