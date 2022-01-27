All your standard libraries will be assimilated into our JavaScript collective. Resistance is futile.
More info at: https://locutus.io/
npm install locutus
vim index.js
var sprintf = require('locutus/php/strings/sprintf')
var echo = require('locutus/php/strings/echo')
var effectiveness = 'futile'
echo(sprintf('Resistance is %s', effectiveness))
var strings = require('locutus/golang/strings')
console.log(strings.Contains('Locutus', 'cut'))
$ node index.js
Resistance is futile
true
Some guidelines and instructions can be found in CONTRIBUTING.md
✨ thanks to https://jetbrains.com for providing a free license to their development tools ❤️