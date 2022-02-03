Detection of elements in viewport & smooth scrolling with parallax effects.
⚠️ Scroll-hijacking is a controversial practice that can cause usability, accessibility, and performance issues. Please use responsibly.
npm install locomotive-scroll
With simple detection.
<h1 data-scroll>Hey</h1>
<p data-scroll>👋</p>
Add the base styles to your CSS file.
import LocomotiveScroll from 'locomotive-scroll';
const scroll = new LocomotiveScroll();
<script src="locomotive-scroll.min.js"></script>
<script>
(function () {
var scroll = new LocomotiveScroll();
})();
</script>
Get the JS file.
With smooth scrolling and parallax.
<div data-scroll-container>
<div data-scroll-section>
<h1 data-scroll>Hey</h1>
<p data-scroll>👋</p>
</div>
<div data-scroll-section>
<h2 data-scroll data-scroll-speed="1">What's up?</h2>
<p data-scroll data-scroll-speed="2">😬</p>
</div>
</div>
import LocomotiveScroll from 'locomotive-scroll';
const scroll = new LocomotiveScroll({
el: document.querySelector('[data-scroll-container]'),
smooth: true
});
Note: scroll-sections are optional but recommended to improve performance, particularly in long pages.
Make it do what you want.
<section id="js-target">Come here please.</section>
import LocomotiveScroll from 'locomotive-scroll';
const scroll = new LocomotiveScroll();
const target = document.querySelector('#js-target');
scroll.scrollTo(target);
<!-- Using modularJS -->
<div data-scroll data-scroll-call="function, module">Trigger</div>
<!-- Using jQuery events -->
<div data-scroll data-scroll-call="EVENT_NAME">Trigger</div>
<!-- Or do it your own way 😎 -->
<div data-scroll data-scroll-call="{y,o,l,o}">Trigger</div>
import LocomotiveScroll from 'locomotive-scroll';
const scroll = new LocomotiveScroll();
scroll.on('call', func => {
// Using modularJS
this.call(...func);
// Using jQuery events
$(document).trigger(func);
// Or do it your own way 😎
});
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
el
object
document
|Scroll container element.
name
string
'scroll'
|Data attribute prefix (
data-scroll-xxxx).
offset
array(2)
[0,0]
|Global in-view trigger offset :
[bottom,top]
Use a string with
% to use a percentage of the viewport height.
Use a numeric value for absolute pixels unit.
E.g.
["30%",0],
[100,0],
["30%", 100]
repeat
boolean
false
|Repeat in-view detection.
smooth
boolean
false
|Smooth scrolling.
initPosition
object
{ x: 0, y: 0 }
An
object defining the initial scroll coordinates on a smooth instance. For example:
{ x: 0, y: 1000 }
direction
string
vertical
Scroll direction:
vertical or
horizontal
lerp
number
0.1
Linear interpolation (lerp) intensity. Float between
0 and
1.
This defines the "smoothness" intensity. The closer to
0, the smoother.
getDirection
boolean
false
|Add direction to scroll event.
getSpeed
boolean
false
|Add speed to scroll event.
class
string
is-inview
|Element in-view class.
initClass
string
has-scroll-init
|Initialize class.
scrollingClass
string
has-scroll-scrolling
|Is scrolling class.
draggingClass
string
has-scroll-dragging
|Is dragging class.
smoothClass
string
has-scroll-smooth
|Has smooth scrolling class.
scrollbarContainer
object
false
Specifies the container element for the scrollbar to be appended in. If false, scrollbar will be appended to the body.
scrollbarClass
string
c-scrollbar
Scrollbar element class.
multiplier
number
1
Factor applied to the scroll delta, allowing to boost/reduce scrolling speed (regardless of the platform).
firefoxMultiplier
number
50
Boost scrolling speed of Firefox on Windows.
touchMultiplier
number
2
Multiply touch action to scroll faster than finger movement.
scrollFromAnywhere
boolean
false
By default locomotive-scroll listens for scroll events only on the scroll container (
el option). With this option set to true, it listens on the whole document instead.
gestureDirection
string
vertical
Defines which gesture direction(s) scrolls in your instance. You can use :
tablet &
smartphone
object
|Object allowing to override some options for a particular context. You can specify:
tablet context you can also define
breakpoint (integer, defaults to 1024) to set the max-width breakpoint for tablets.
reloadOnContextChange
boolean
false
|Allows to reload the page when switching between
desktop,
tablet and
smartphone contexts. It can be useful if your page changes a lot between contexts and you want to reset everything.
resetNativeScroll
boolean
true
|Sets
history.scrollRestoration = 'manual' and calls
window.scrollTo(0, 0) on locomotive-scroll init in Native Class. Useful if you use transitions with native scrolling, otherwise we advise to set it to
false if you don't want to break History API's scroll restoration feature.
|Attribute
|Values
|Description
data-scroll
|Detect if in-view.
data-scroll-id
string
|(Optional) Useful if you want to scope your element and get the progress of your element in the viewport for example.
data-scroll-container
|Defines the scroll container. Required for basic styling.
data-scroll-section
|Defines a scrollable section. Splitting your page into sections may improve performance.
data-scroll-class
string
|Element in-view class.
data-scroll-offset
string
|Element in-view trigger offset :
bottom,top
First value is
bottom offset, second (optional) is
top offset.
Percent is relative to viewport height, otherwise it's absolute pixels.
E.g.
"10",
"100,50%",
"25%, 15%"
data-scroll-repeat
boolean
|Element in-view detection repeat.
data-scroll-call
string
|Element in-view trigger call event.
data-scroll-position
string
top,
bottom,
left or
right
Window position of in-view trigger.
data-scroll-speed
number
Element parallax speed. A negative value will reverse the direction.
data-scroll-delay
number
Element's parallax lerp delay.
data-scroll-direction
string
Element's parallax direction.
vertical or
horizontal
data-scroll-sticky
Sticky element. Starts and stops at
data-scroll-target position.
data-scroll-target
string
Target element's in-view position.
|Method
|Description
|Arguments
init()
|Reinitializes the scroll.
on(eventName, function)
|Listen instance events ⬇.
update()
|Updates all element positions.
destroy()
|Destroys the scroll events.
start()
|Restarts the scroll events.
stop()
|Stops the scroll events.
scrollTo(target, options)
|Scroll to a target.
target: Defines where you want to scroll. Available values types are :
options (optional, object) : Settings object. Available values are:
|Event
|Arguments
|Description
scroll
obj
|Returns scroll instance (position, limit, speed, direction and current in-view elements).
call
func
|Trigger if in-view. Returns your
string or
array if contains
,.
All
data-scroll elements have a progress value.
In the on scroll event you can get all current in-view elements.
<h1 data-scroll data-scroll-id="hey">Hey</h1>
scroll.on('scroll', (args) => {
// Get all current elements : args.currentElements
if(typeof args.currentElements['hey'] === 'object') {
let progress = args.currentElements['hey'].progress;
console.log(progress);
// ouput log example: 0.34
// gsap example : myGsapAnimation.progress(progress);
}
});
|Name
|Description
|Virtual Scroll
|Custom scroll event with inertia/momentum.
|modularScroll
|Elements in viewport detection. Forked from it, not a dependency.
|bezier-easing
|Allows to define an easing to
scrollTo movement
Works on most modern browsers. Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge...
To get IE 11 support, you need polyfills. You can use your own or include these before our script.
<script nomodule src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/babel-polyfill/7.6.0/polyfill.min.js" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<script nomodule src="https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=Object.assign%2CElement.prototype.append%2CNodeList.prototype.forEach%2CCustomEvent%2Csmoothscroll" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
