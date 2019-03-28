openbase logo
lockjs

by David Cai
0.11.2

📦 Lock your Node.js project into an executable

Downloads/wk

58

GitHub Stars

240

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

lock.js

js-standard-style Build Status

Lock your Node.js project into an executable.

Installation

npm install -g lockjs

Feature

  • One binary executable.
  • Capable to handle the C++ addons.
  • Capable to handle the a lot fs methods which not use file descriptor.
  • Always run with the latest Node.js. (link the shared library at compiling time)

Quick Start

Create a locked project and get a public key by specifying the path and entry point of it:

$ lockjs lock path/to/project path/to/project/lib/index.js ./project.locked

// ....
// [lockjs] Locked file: "project.locked".
// [lockjs] Key: "yourPublicKey".

Create an executable from the locked project and its public key:

$ lockjs gen ./project.locked ./app.o yourPublicKey

Update LD_LIBRARY_PATH:

export `lockjs link`

Rock and roll:

$ ./app.o

Support Platform

  • Mac OS X
  • Linux 64 bit
  • Linux 32 bit

Environment Required

  • clang
  • Node.js > 4

Help

Usage: lockjs [options] [command]

Commands:

  lock <projectPath> <entryPoint> <dest>  lock specified node.js project and generate a public key
  gen <packedProject> <dest> <publicKey>  generate a executable from the locked and the public key
  install                                 install latest node.js header files and shared library

Options:

  -h, --help     output usage information
  -V, --version  output the version number

