Lock your Node.js project into an executable.
npm install -g lockjs
fs methods which not use file descriptor.
$ lockjs lock path/to/project path/to/project/lib/index.js ./project.locked
// ....
// [lockjs] Locked file: "project.locked".
// [lockjs] Key: "yourPublicKey".
$ lockjs gen ./project.locked ./app.o yourPublicKey
LD_LIBRARY_PATH:
export `lockjs link`
$ ./app.o
Usage: lockjs [options] [command]
Commands:
lock <projectPath> <entryPoint> <dest> lock specified node.js project and generate a public key
gen <packedProject> <dest> <publicKey> generate a executable from the locked and the public key
install install latest node.js header files and shared library
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number