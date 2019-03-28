Lock your Node.js project into an executable.

Installation

npm install -g lockjs

Feature

One binary executable.

Capable to handle the C++ addons.

Capable to handle the a lot fs methods which not use file descriptor.

methods which not use file descriptor. Always run with the latest Node.js. (link the shared library at compiling time)

Quick Start

Create a locked project and get a public key by specifying the path and entry point of it:

$ lockjs lock path/to/project path/to/project/lib/index .js ./project .locked

Create an executable from the locked project and its public key:

$ lockjs gen ./project .locked ./app .o yourPublicKey

export `lockjs link`

Rock and roll:

./app.o

Support Platform

Mac OS X

Linux 64 bit

Linux 32 bit

Environment Required

clang

Node.js > 4

Help