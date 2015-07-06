Lockit

Lockit is an authentication solution for Express. Check out the demo.

It consists of multiple single purpose modules:

Quickstart

Create new Express app. express Install Lockit and sessions via npm. npm install && npm install lockit cookie-session --save Use lockit and cookie-session in your Express app.js . var cookieSession = require ( 'cookie-session' ); var Lockit = require ( 'lockit' ); var lockit = new Lockit(); ... app.use(cookieSession({ secret : 'my super secret String' })); app.use(lockit.router); Go to localhost:3000/signup

By default Lockit uses an in-memory SQLite database. So you don't have to set up any db. Lockit will just work. Check out the default example.

For production use a persistent data store!

Full installation

Install and require npm install lockit --save var config = require ( './config.js' ); var Lockit = require ( 'lockit' ); var app = express(); app.use(cookieParser()); app.use(cookieSession({ secret : 'your secret here' })); var lockit = new Lockit(config); app.use(lockit.router); lockit.on( 'signup' , function ( user, res ) { console .log( 'a new user signed up' ); res.send( 'Welcome!' ); }); Add styles Views are built with bootstrap. You can use your own ones though! Use Bootstrap CDN and add the following line to your layout.jade link(rel='stylesheet', href='//netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.1.1/css/bootstrap.min.css') Install database adapter npm install lockit-[DB]-adapter where [DB] can be Database Command CouchDB npm install lockit-couchdb-adapter MongoDB npm install lockit-mongodb-adapter SQL (PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB or SQLite) npm install lockit-sql-adapter If you use a SQL database you also have to install the connector. npm install pg npm install mysql npm install sqlite3 npm install mariasql

Configuration

You need a config.js somewhere in your app.

Database connection

Add the database connection string to your config.js .

exports.db = 'http://127.0.0.1:5984/' ;

Sending emails

By default the email service is stubbed and no emails are sent. That means that you won't receive any signup and password reset tokens. You have to look them up in your database and call the routes manually (e.g. /signup/:token ). To send emails you need an email server and you have to change the settings in your config.js :

emailType - usually nodemailer-smtp-transport

- usually emailSettings - see nodemailer for more information

With mailgun you can send up to 10,000 emails per month for free.

exports.emailType = 'nodemailer-smtp-transport' ; exports.emailSettings = { service : 'Mailgun' , auth : { user : 'postmaster@username.mailgun.org' , pass : 'secret-password' } };

Custom views

Lockit comes with built-in views which are based on Bootstrap. If you want to use your own custom views you can. It is dead simple.

Put them into your views folder, for example views/lockit/myLogin.jade . Then edit your config.js and set the path to your custom view.

exports.login = { route : '/login' , logoutRoute : '/logout' , views : { login : 'lockit/myLogin.jade' , loggedOut : 'lockit/myLogoutSuccess.jade' } };

The only thing you have to keep in mind is the structure. The login.views.login view, for example, needs a form element with two input fields. The method has to be POST and action should point to your login.route . The input fields have to have the names login and password . If something went wrong during the login process you'll get an error variable that you can use in your template.

Here is a minimalistic example for an alternative myLogin.jade .

extend /layout block content h1 Login form(action="/login", method="POST") div label(for="login") Email or Username input(type="text", id="login", name="login", placeholder="Your email or username") div label(for="password") Password input(type="password", id="password", name="password", placeholder="Your password") if error p #{error} input(type="submit", value="Login")

For more information about each view see the views folder inside the different repositories. Make sure your view extends /layout which is different to your normal views. They extend layout without the slash. This is required to find the view.

Events

Lockit emits the most important events for user authentication. Those are

signup

login

logout

delete

You can use these events to intercept requests and implement some custom logic, like getting the gravatar before sending a response to the client.

signup

A new user signed up. The callback function has two arguments.

user is an object and contains information about the new user, like user.name or user.email .

is an object and contains information about the new user, like or . res is the standard Express.js res object with methods like res.render and res.send . If you've set signup.handleResponse to false Lockit will not handle the response for you. You therefore have to send the response back to the client manually or otherwise it will wait forever.

lockit.on( 'signup' , function ( user, res ) { });

login

A user logged in. Callback function this time has three arguments.

user is again the JSON object containing info about that particular user.

is again the JSON object containing info about that particular user. res is the normal Express.js response object with all properties and methods.

is the normal Express.js response object with all properties and methods. target is the redirect target route after a successful login, i.e. /settings

lockit.on( 'login' , function ( user, res, target ) { });

A user forgot the password and an email has been sent. Callback function has two arguments.

user is again the JSON object containing info about that particular user.

is again the JSON object containing info about that particular user. res is the normal Express.js response object with all properties and methods.

lockit.on( 'forgot::sent' , function ( user, res ) { });

User has created a new password. Callback function has two arguments.

user is again the JSON object containing info about that particular user.

is again the JSON object containing info about that particular user. res is the normal Express.js response object with all properties and methods.

lockit.on( 'forgot::success' , function ( user, res ) { });

logout

A user logged out. Same as above without the target string.

lockit.on( 'logout' , function ( user, res ) { });

delete

A user deleted an account. Same callback as above.

lockit.on( 'delete' , function ( user, res ) { });

REST API

In a single page application (SPA) all routing and template rendering is done on the client. Before version 0.5.0 Lockit caught relevant routes, like /login or /signup , and did the entire rendering on the server.

Starting with version 0.5.0 you're able to use Lockit as a REST API and communicate via JSON. All you have to do is set exports.rest in your config.js .

exports.rest = { index : 'public/index.html' , useViewEngine : false }

With REST enabled all default routes get a /rest prefix so you can catch /login on the client. To allow for true page refreshes (i.e. user is at /login and refreshes the page) all routes on the server, like /login and /signup , send the rest.index view to the client. From there your SPA has to take over.

Here is a short example how the process works.

User sends GET request for /login Server has a route handler for this request and sends index.html back Client router takes over and renders /login page User enters credentials and submits the form Client controller catches submit and sends POST via AJAX request to /rest/login Server handles POST request and validates user credentials Server sends status code 200 or some JSON with error message Client reacts to JSON from server and redirects on success or shows error

I've built a simple example using AngularJS on the client side.

Sample config

If you want to go crazy and customize all the things you can:

exports.appname = 'lockit - Test App' ; exports.url = 'http://localhost:3000' ; exports.emailType = 'nodemailer-stub-transport' ; exports.emailSettings = { service : 'none' , auth : { user : 'none' , pass : 'none' } }; exports.request_defaults = { }; exports.emailTemplate = 'lockit-template-blank' ; exports.rest = false ; exports.signup = { route : '/signup' , tokenExpiration : '1 day' , views : { signup : '' , linkExpired : '' , verified : '' , signedUp : '' , resend : '' }, handleResponse : true }; exports.login = { route : '/login' , logoutRoute : '/logout' , views : { login : '' , loggedOut : '' }, handleResponse : true }; exports.forgotPassword = { route : '/forgot-password' , tokenExpiration : '1 day' , views : { forgotPassword : '' , newPassword : '' , changedPassword : '' , linkExpired : '' , sentEmail : '' } }; exports.deleteAccount = { route : '/delete-account' , views : { remove : '' , removed : '' }, handleResponse : true }; exports.failedLoginsWarning = 3 ; exports.failedLoginAttempts = 5 ; exports.accountLockedTime = '20 minutes' ; exports.emailFrom = 'welcome@lock.it' ; exports.emailSignup = { subject : 'Welcome to <%- appname %>' , text : [ '<h2>Hello <%- username %></h2>' , 'Welcome to <%- appname %>.' , '<p><%- link %> to complete your registration.</p>' ].join( '' ), linkText : 'Click here' }; exports.emailSignupTaken = { subject : 'Email already registered' , text : [ '<h2>Hello <%- username %></h2>' , 'you or someone else tried to sign up for <%- appname %>.' , '<p>Your email is already registered and you cannot sign up twice.' , ' If you haven\'t tried to sign up, you can safely ignore this email. Everything is fine!</p>' , '<p>The <%- appname %> Team</p>' ].join( '' ) }; exports.emailResendVerification = { subject : 'Complete your registration' , text : [ '<h2>Hello <%- username %></h2>' , 'here is the link again. <%- link %> to complete your registration.' , '<p>The <%- appname %> Team</p>' ].join( '' ), linkText : 'Click here' }; exports.emailForgotPassword = { subject : 'Reset your password' , text : [ '<h2>Hey <%- username %></h2>' , '<%- link %> to reset your password.' , '<p>The <%- appname %> Team</p>' ].join( '' ), linkText : 'Click here' };

Features

responsive html email template: lockit-template-blank

support for wide range of databases out of the box

email address verification

account locking after too many failed login attempts

verification link expiration

failed login tracking

/login redirection when user is unauthorized

password hash generation with bcrypt

unit tests for all modules

serves proper HTML views or only JSON

events for most important happenings login , logout , signup and delete

, , and implementation of lots of best pratices

Routes included

From lockit-signup

GET /signup

POST /signup

GET /signup/:token

GET /signup/resend-verification

POST /signup/resend-verification

From lockit-login

GET /login

POST /login

POST /login/two-factor

GET /logout

From lockit-forgot-password

GET /forgot-password

POST /forgot-password

GET /forgot-password/:token

POST /forgot-password/:token

From lockit-delete-account

GET /delete-account

POST /delete-account

License

MIT