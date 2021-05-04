openbase logo
lockfile-lint-api

by Liran Tal
5.1.7 (see all)

Lint an npm or yarn lockfile to analyze and detect security issues

Documentation
77K

GitHub Stars

448

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

lockfile linting 🌈

lint lockfiles for improved security and trust policies

main codecov license Security Responsible Disclosure npx lockfile-lint

About

Lockfiles are used as trusted whitelist of resources manifest to fetch packages from. However, keeping track of the changes introduced to lockfiles is not an easy task as they are designed to be consumed by machines 🤖.

What happens when someone creates a Pull Request and sneaks a malicious resource package that replaces a real library? 😱

Exactly! Lint your lockfiles to ensure they adhere to pre-defined security policies and mitigate this vector of attack.

Why is this important? read: Why npm lockfiles can be a security blindspot for injecting malicious modules

Usage

Easily invoked with npx on any project and lint it:

npx lockfile-lint --path yarn.lock --allowed-hosts npm yarn --validate-https

To lint the npm-shrinkwrap.json file, add the --type npm flag:

npx lockfile-lint --path npm-shrinkwrap.json --type npm --allowed-hosts npm yarn --validate-https

If you get no results, congratulations, the file passes!

If lockfile-lint detects exceptions to the policies it will report them:

carbon

Refer to lockfile-lint for more details on the CLI usage.

You can use lockfile-lint as a standalone CLI tool, or as an API library using the following npm packages:

  • lockfile-lint - a CLI tool that can be easily integrated as a pre-commit hook or part of a CI/build
  • lockfile-lint-api - a library providing a programmatic API

Security Disclaimer

Please be advised of the following security disclaimers that are outside of the control of a lockfile linter:

When you whitelist all hosts from npmjs, yarnpkg, github or other registries you implicitly convey that you trust all the packages originating from these sources. As such, a malicious package can exist in a registry source that you whitelist. Direct dependencies that you should add to a project should be well vetted before adding such as using a tool like npq.

Author

lockfile-lint © Liran Tal, Released under the Apache-2.0 License.

