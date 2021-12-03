⚠️ DEPRECATED: This project has been deprecated - Package no longer supported. Please use kiegroup/lock-treatment-tool instead.

Helpers for treating npm lock files, like removing/replacing the registry from there...

Install from npmjs.org:

npm install -g lock-treatment-tool

or run using npx

npx -p lock-treatment-tool locktt

Current commands

locktt Runs the lock treatment tool



locktt

What locktt will do:

looks for package-lock.json, npm-shrinkwrap.json and yarn.lock files

removes the resolved and integrity fields from the package-lock.json and/or npm-shrinkwrap.json files in case it finds them

and fields from the package-lock.json and/or npm-shrinkwrap.json files in case it finds them replaces the resolved field from yarn.lock file adding the --registry value instead of the host and remove the integrity field

field from yarn.lock file adding the value instead of the host and remove the field overwrites/saves the file

Usage: locktt [options]

Options:

--registry sets the registry to replace the host from lock files' resolved field

sets the registry to replace the host from lock files' field -p, --replacePackageLockRegistry replaces the package-lock.json the registry instead of removing it

replaces the package-lock.json the registry instead of removing it -s, --skipIntegrity skips integrity removal

skips integrity removal --folder sets the project folder to be treated

sets the project folder to be treated --outputFolder sets the output folder to save the lock files, otherwise will use the project folder and the files will be overwritten

Examples:

locktt --registry=https://npmregistry.redhat.com sets the registry just for the yarn.lock file

sets the registry just for the yarn.lock file locktt --registry=https://npmregistry.redhat.com -p sets the registry for every lock file

sets the registry for every lock file locktt -s skips the integrity field removal

locktt will abort if:

the package-json.lock or npm-shrinkwrap.json file formats are not correct

locktt will NOT abort if:

the package-json.lock, npm-shrinkwrap.json or yarn.lock does not exist

Typical usage, if you want to remove the fields:

locktt

frontend-maven-plugin example

< plugin > < groupId > com.github.eirslett </ groupId > < artifactId > frontend-maven-plugin </ artifactId > < executions > < execution > < id > install node and npm </ id > < phase > initialize </ phase > < goals > < goal > install-node-and-npm </ goal > </ goals > < configuration > < nodeVersion > ${node.version} </ nodeVersion > < npmVersion > ${npm.version} </ npmVersion > </ configuration > </ execution > < execution > < id > npm install lock-treatment-tool and run-node </ id > < phase > initialize </ phase > < goals > < goal > npm </ goal > </ goals > < configuration > < arguments > install lock-treatment-tool --global-style --no-package-lock --no-save </ arguments > </ configuration > </ execution > < execution > < id > lock-treatment-tool execution </ id > < phase > initialize </ phase > < goals > < goal > npm </ goal > </ goals > < configuration > < arguments > run env -- locktt </ arguments > </ configuration > </ execution > < execution > < id > yarn install </ id > < goals > < goal > yarn </ goal > </ goals > < configuration > < arguments > install </ arguments > </ configuration > </ execution > </ executions > </ plugin >

Restrictions

Version >=0.4.1 : NodeJS >= 7.6.0

: Version <=0.4.0 : NodeJS >= 5.0.0

:

copyright

