openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ltt

lock-treatment-tool

by Enrique Mingorance Cano
0.4.2 (see all)

a js tool to treat package-lock.json and yarn.lock files.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️ DEPRECATED: This project has been deprecated - Package no longer supported. Please use kiegroup/lock-treatment-tool instead.

lock-treatment-tool

Helpers for treating npm lock files, like removing/replacing the registry from there...

Install from npmjs.org:

npm install -g lock-treatment-tool

or run using npx

npx -p lock-treatment-tool locktt

Current commands

  • locktt
    • Runs the lock treatment tool

locktt

What locktt will do:

  • looks for package-lock.json, npm-shrinkwrap.json and yarn.lock files
  • removes the resolved and integrity fields from the package-lock.json and/or npm-shrinkwrap.json files in case it finds them
  • replaces the resolved field from yarn.lock file adding the --registry value instead of the host and remove the integrity field
  • overwrites/saves the file

Usage: locktt [options]

Options:

  • --registry sets the registry to replace the host from lock files' resolved field
  • -p, --replacePackageLockRegistry replaces the package-lock.json the registry instead of removing it
  • -s, --skipIntegrity skips integrity removal
  • --folder sets the project folder to be treated
  • --outputFolder sets the output folder to save the lock files, otherwise will use the project folder and the files will be overwritten

Examples:

  • locktt --registry=https://npmregistry.redhat.com sets the registry just for the yarn.lock file
  • locktt --registry=https://npmregistry.redhat.com -p sets the registry for every lock file
  • locktt -s skips the integrity field removal

locktt will abort if:

  • the package-json.lock or npm-shrinkwrap.json file formats are not correct

locktt will NOT abort if:

  • the package-json.lock, npm-shrinkwrap.json or yarn.lock does not exist

Typical usage, if you want to remove the fields:

locktt

frontend-maven-plugin example

<plugin>
  <groupId>com.github.eirslett</groupId>
  <artifactId>frontend-maven-plugin</artifactId>
  <executions>
      <execution>
          <id>install node and npm</id>
          <phase>initialize</phase>
          <goals>
              <goal>install-node-and-npm</goal>
          </goals>
          <configuration>
              <nodeVersion>${node.version}</nodeVersion>
              <npmVersion>${npm.version}</npmVersion>
          </configuration>
      </execution>
      <execution>
          <id>npm install lock-treatment-tool and run-node</id>
          <phase>initialize</phase>
          <goals>
              <goal>npm</goal>
          </goals>
          <configuration>
              <arguments>install lock-treatment-tool --global-style --no-package-lock --no-save</arguments>
          </configuration>
      </execution>
      <execution>
          <id>lock-treatment-tool execution</id>
          <phase>initialize</phase>
          <goals>
              <goal>npm</goal>
          </goals>
          <configuration>
              <arguments>run env -- locktt</arguments>
          </configuration>
      </execution>
      <execution>
          <id>yarn install</id>
          <goals>
              <goal>yarn</goal>
          </goals>
          <configuration>
              <arguments>install</arguments>
          </configuration>
      </execution>                            
  </executions>
</plugin>

Restrictions

  • Version >=0.4.1:
    • NodeJS >= 7.6.0
  • Version <=0.4.0:
    • NodeJS >= 5.0.0

Looks at all the .js files in the current git repo and adds/updates a standard copyright notice to the top. The exact wording of the copyright statement is based on the license declared in package.json, your git author details, and the first and last commits made to a file (years only).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial