⚠️ DEPRECATED: This project has been deprecated - Package no longer supported. Please use kiegroup/lock-treatment-tool instead.
Helpers for treating npm lock files, like removing/replacing the registry from there...
Install from npmjs.org:
npm install -g lock-treatment-tool
or run using
npx
npx -p lock-treatment-tool locktt
locktt
What locktt will do:
resolved and
integrity fields from the package-lock.json and/or npm-shrinkwrap.json files in case it finds them
resolved field from yarn.lock file adding the
--registry value instead of the host and remove the
integrity field
Usage:
locktt [options]
Options:
--registry sets the registry to replace the host from lock files'
resolved field
-p, --replacePackageLockRegistry replaces the package-lock.json the registry instead of removing it
-s, --skipIntegrity skips integrity removal
--folder sets the project folder to be treated
--outputFolder sets the output folder to save the lock files, otherwise will use the project folder and the files will be overwritten
Examples:
locktt --registry=https://npmregistry.redhat.com sets the registry just for the yarn.lock file
locktt --registry=https://npmregistry.redhat.com -p sets the registry for every lock file
locktt -s skips the integrity field removal
locktt will abort if:
locktt will NOT abort if:
Typical usage, if you want to remove the fields:
locktt
frontend-maven-plugin example
<plugin>
<groupId>com.github.eirslett</groupId>
<artifactId>frontend-maven-plugin</artifactId>
<executions>
<execution>
<id>install node and npm</id>
<phase>initialize</phase>
<goals>
<goal>install-node-and-npm</goal>
</goals>
<configuration>
<nodeVersion>${node.version}</nodeVersion>
<npmVersion>${npm.version}</npmVersion>
</configuration>
</execution>
<execution>
<id>npm install lock-treatment-tool and run-node</id>
<phase>initialize</phase>
<goals>
<goal>npm</goal>
</goals>
<configuration>
<arguments>install lock-treatment-tool --global-style --no-package-lock --no-save</arguments>
</configuration>
</execution>
<execution>
<id>lock-treatment-tool execution</id>
<phase>initialize</phase>
<goals>
<goal>npm</goal>
</goals>
<configuration>
<arguments>run env -- locktt</arguments>
</configuration>
</execution>
<execution>
<id>yarn install</id>
<goals>
<goal>yarn</goal>
</goals>
<configuration>
<arguments>install</arguments>
</configuration>
</execution>
</executions>
</plugin>
Looks at all the .js files in the current git repo and adds/updates a standard copyright notice to the top. The exact wording of the copyright statement is based on the license declared in package.json, your git author details, and the first and last commits made to a file (years only).