lock asynchronous resources.
var Lock = require('lock').Lock
var lock = Lock()
lock('key', function (release) { //called when resource is available.
//do an async operation, and wrap the callback with release.
someAsyncOperation(args,..., release(function (err) {
//'key' is now unlocked!
})
})
var Lock = require('lock').Lock
var lock = Lock()
lock(['A', 'B', 'C'], function (release) { //called, when ALL
//resources are available.
//do an async operation, and wrap the callback with release(cb)
someAsyncOperation(args,..., release(function (err) {
//A, B & C are now unlocked!
})
})
var Lock = require('lock').Lock
var lock = Lock()
lock('cache', function(release) { //called when no one is writing to cache
//we do not care if this fails since its a cache so no callback needed
fs.writeFile(fileCache, ... , release())
})
used in level-update
MIT