by Dominic Tarr
1.1.0 (see all)

lock asynchronous resources

npm
GitHub
CDN

519K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

lock

lock asynchronous resources.

Simple Example

var Lock = require('lock').Lock
var lock = Lock()

lock('key', function (release) { //called when resource is available.

  //do an async operation, and wrap the callback with release.
  someAsyncOperation(args,..., release(function (err) {
    //'key' is now unlocked!
  })
})

Multiple Locks at Once.

var Lock = require('lock').Lock
var lock = Lock()

lock(['A', 'B', 'C'], function (release) { //called, when ALL
                                           //resources are available.

  //do an async operation, and wrap the callback with release(cb)
  someAsyncOperation(args,..., release(function (err) {
    //A, B & C are now unlocked!
  })
})

Lock with optional callback.

var Lock = require('lock').Lock
var lock = Lock()

lock('cache', function(release) { //called when no one is writing to cache
    //we do not care if this fails since its a cache so no callback needed
    fs.writeFile(fileCache, ... , release())
})

used in level-update

License

MIT

