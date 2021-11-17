This library is used for the old locize UI. DO NOT USE IT ANYMORE!

Check out this migration guide.

The locize-editor enables you to directly connect content from your website / application with your content on your localization project on locize.

Enabling the editor by querystring ?locize=true you can click any text content on your website to open it on the right side editor window:

The linking could be turned on/off using the button on the lower right or by pressing ctrl-x .

Getting started

Source can be loaded via npm, bower, downloaded from this repo or loaded from the npm CDN unpkg.com/locize-editor.

If not using a bundler the script will be added to window.locizeEditor .

Hint: This module runs only in browser.

Using

standalone

Just init like:

locizeEditor.init({ lng : 'fr' , defaultNS : 'namespaceToUse' , projectId : '[yourProjectID]' , referenceLng : 'en' });

Open edit mode by appending ?locize=true to the querystring.

For additional options see below Initialize with optional options

with locizify

The editor is built into our locizify script. There is no additional step needed.

Open edit mode by appending ?locize=true to the querystring.

For texts using plural or interpolation feature you might need to additionally add &lng=cimode&useLng=[yourLocal] to find a key.

with i18next and i18next-locize-backend

import locizeEditor from 'locize-editor' ; import i18next from 'locize' ; import Backend from 'i18next-locize-backend' ; i18next .use(Backend) .use(locizeEditor);

Initialize with optional options

You can configure some aspects like layout by adding init options.

locizeEditor.init({ enabled : false , autoOpen : true , openDashboard : false , enableByQS : 'locize' , toggleKeyModifier : 'ctrlKey' , toggleKeyCode : 24 , lngOverrideQS : 'useLng' , lngOverride : null , hasNamespacePrefixed : false , mode : 'iframe' , iframeContainerStyle : 'z-index: 1000; position: fixed; top: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; width: 600px; box-shadow: -3px 0 5px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5);' , iframeStyle : 'height: 100%; width: 600px; border: none;' , bodyStyle : 'margin-right: 605px;' , onEditorSaved : function ( lng, ns ) { location.reload(); }, locizeEditorWindow : { appendTarget : document .querySelector( '.example-div' ), containerClasses : 'custom-class second-custom-class' }, locizeEditorToggle : { appendTarget : document .querySelector( '.example-div' ), containerClasses : 'custom-class second-custom-class' , title : `Custom title` } }) locizify|locize|i18next.init({ editor : { } });

use the onEditorSaved handler

locizeEditor.init({ onEditorSaved : function ( lng, ns ) { location.reload(); } }); locizeEditor.init({ onEditorSaved : function ( lng, ns ) { i18next.reloadResources(lng, ns, () => { }); } });

the app will reload those namespaces

locizeEditor.handleSavedMissing(lng, ns); i18next .use(locizeEditor) .use(locizeBackend) .init({ backend : { onSaved : locizeEditor.handleSavedMissing } });

see the sample for react.js i18next/react-i18next sample

find the namespace

As content is structured into multiple translation files we somehow need to detect/find the namespace (file) used for translating the clicked content.

If locize is not able to detect the right namespace it will fallback for a fuzzy global search - which in most cases should also provide the correct result. But you might like to get more control.

by adding attribute containing namespace

The namespace will be detected from current clicked element or any of its parents.

Following attributes are valid to look it up:

< div i18n-ns = "myNamespace" > content </ div > < div data-i18n-ns = "myNamespace" > content </ div > < div i18next-ns = "myNamespace" > content </ div > < div data-i18next-ns = "myNamespace" > content </ div > < div i18next-options = "{\" ns \" : \" myNamespace \"}"> content </ div > < div data-i18next-options = "{\" ns \" : \" myNamespace \"}"> content </ div >

by using cimode language

If there is no possibility to find the used namespace per attribute on parent element you will need to toggle the lng to cimode. Additionally you will need to configure locize to append namespace in cimode by:

i18next .init ({ appendNamespaceToCIMode : true });