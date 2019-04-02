Locastyle 3.0 (Barbecue)

This is a front-end framework with patterns of behaviors and styles to web projects. The focus of this framework is build admin interfaces and not websites. We design this interface with a team of UX and Front-end. We also use this interface in our own products here in Locaweb.

You can see all examples in this link.

How to install

You can use the Locaweb Style in many ways, but we suggest use direct of our server just adding this address in your project:

< head > ... < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "//assets.locaweb.com.br/locastyle/3.8.5/stylesheets/locastyle.css" > ... </ head > < body > < script src = "http://code.jquery.com/jquery-2.0.1.min.js" > < script src = "//assets.locaweb.com.br/locastyle/3.8.5/javascripts/locastyle.js" > </ script > </ body >

Installing via bower

To install the Locaweb Style using Bower:

$ bower install locawebstyle

Installing via npm

To install the Locaweb using Npm:

$ npm install locawebstyle

Read the manual

We maintain the docs of components and how they works here. If you use the Chrome, download here our extension to access the documentation more easily.

Do you want contribute?

Contribute is easy: make a fork and start to code. :-)

We have some instructions maintain the code more legible and organized. Sorry, this article still in portuguese and you can read here these instructions..

Read here the code guide of CSS and JavaScript to maintain a good practices of this project.

Running tests

Before sending any code, please run our automated tests:

$ bundle exec rake tests:run

It will run Jasmine tests and JShint.

pt-br version

Locastyle 3.0 (Barbecue)

Um framework front-end de comportamento e estilo para projetos web, com uma interface usada por milhares de usuários. Mantido pelos desenvolvedores front-end da Locaweb.

Você pode ver exemplos de painéis neste link.

Use o Locaweb Style

Você pode usar o Locaweb Style de várias formas: direto pelo nosso servidor, via Bower ou baixando os assets para usar offline.

Utilizando pelo nosso servidor

< head > ... < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "//assets.locaweb.com.br/locastyle/3.7.4/stylesheets/locastyle.css" > ... </ head > < body > < script src = "http://code.jquery.com/jquery-2.0.1.min.js" > < script src = "//assets.locaweb.com.br/locastyle/3.7.4/javascripts/locastyle.js" > </ script > </ body >

Instalação via bower

Para instalar o Locaweb Style utilizando o Bower é bem simples:

$ bower install locawebstyle

Instalação via npm

Para instalar o Locaweb Style utilizando o Npm:

$ npm install locawebstyle

Documentação completa

Mantemos a documentação completa dos componentes e como eles funcionam aqui. Se você usar o Chrome, baixe nossa extensão para facilitar o acesso à documentação.

Quer contribuir?

Para contribuir é bico: Faça um fork do projeto aqui mesmo no GitHub e comece a codar! ;-) Existem algumas instruções para mantermos o código legível e organizado. Leia essas instruções aqui.

Leia também nossos padrões de código de CSS e JavaScript.

Rodando os testes

Antes de enviar seu código, rode nossa suite de testes:

$ bundle exec rake tests:run

Isso vai rodar os testes de Jasmine e o JShint.