openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lo

location-origin

by shinnn
1.1.4 (see all)

Polyfill for window.location.origin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

location-origin.js

Bower version NPM version Build Status devDependency Status

browser support

Polyfill for window.location.origin

// On http://localhost:8888/path/to/page.html#hash?search=foobar

window.location.origin; //=> "http://localhost:8888"

Installation

Package managers

Bower

bower install location-origin

npm

npm install location-origin

Duo

// You don't have to assign it to a variable.
// It automatically adds `origin` property to the window.location object when it is `require`d.
require("shinnn/location-origin.js");

Standalone

Download the script file directly.

Acknowledgements

I used the blog post by Toby Osbourn as reference. Thanks, tosbourn.

License

src/location-origin.coffee and dist/location-origin.js are licensed under the Unlicense.

All other source code is licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial