Polyfill for window.location.origin

window .location.origin;

Installation

Package managers

bower install location-origin

npm install location-origin

require ( "shinnn/location-origin.js" );

Standalone

Download the script file directly.

Acknowledgements

I used the blog post by Toby Osbourn as reference. Thanks, tosbourn.

License

src/location-origin.coffee and dist/location-origin.js are licensed under the Unlicense.

All other source code is licensed under the MIT license.