Works in the browser with browserify! This module is used by WebTorrent Desktop.
npm install location-history
var LocationHistory = require('location-history')
var location = new LocationHistory()
// Navigate to a page
location.go({ url: 'first-url', data: 'hi' })
console.log(location.current()) // { url: 'first-url', data: 'hi' }
console.log(location.url()) // 'first-url'
// Navigate to a second page
location.go({ url: 'second-url' })
console.log(location.url()) // 'second-url'
// Go back one page
location.back()
console.log(location.url()) // 'first-url'
// Go forward one page
location.forward()
console.log(location.url()) // 'second-url'
location = LocationHistory()
Create a new location history instance.
location.current()
Returns the current page object.
location.url()
Return the current page object's
url property.
location.go(page, [callback])
Navigate to a new page.
page should be an object with a
url property.
Optionally, specify a
setup function property to be called before the page
becomes the current one.
setup will be passed a
callback function that should
be called with a
null or
Error object as the first property.
location.go({
url: 'my-url',
setup: function (cb) {
setTimeout(function () { // ... do any async operations
cb(null)
}, 100)
}
})
Optionally, specify a
destroy function property to be called after the page is
replaced with another one.
location.go({
url: 'my-url',
destroy: function () {
// ... do any cleanup operations
}
})
location.back([callback])
Navigate to the previous page. If there is no previous page, this does nothing.
Optionally, specify a
callback function to be called after the next page is
loaded (in case it has a
setup function).
location.forward([callback])
Navigate to the forward page. If there is no forward page, this does nothing.
Optionally, specify a
callback function to be called after the next page is
loaded (in case it has a
setup function).
location.cancel([callback])
Navigate to the previous page, and remove the current page from the history. If there is no previous page, this does nothing.
If you want the current page to stay in history (accessible via
forward()), see
back().
Optionally, specify a
callback function to be called after the next page is
loaded (in case it has a
setup function).
location.hasBack()
Returns
true if there is a previous page, else
false.
location.hasForward()
Returns
true if there is a forward page, else
false.
location.backToFirst([callback])
Navigate to the first page. Optionally, specify a
callback function to be
called after the first page is loaded.
location.clearForward([url])
Clear all forward pages. Useful in situations where the forward page no longer exists in the app.
Optionally, specify a
url and only pages with the given
url will be removed.
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.