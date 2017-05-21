Get the line and column number of a particular character in a string.

Installation

npm install locate-character , or get it from unpkg.com/locate-character.

Usage

To search for a particular character, using the index or a search string, use locate :

import { locate } from 'locate-character' ; const sample = ` A flea and a fly in a flue Were imprisoned, so what could they do? Said the fly, "let us flee!" "Let us fly!" said the flea. So they flew through a flaw in the flue. ` .trim(); const index = sample.indexOf( 'fly' ); locate( sample, index ); locate( sample, 'fly' ); locate( sample, 'fly' , { startIndex : 14 });

If you will be searching the same string repeatedly, it's much faster if you use getLocator :

import { getLocator } from 'locate-character' ; const locate = getLocator( sample ); let location = locate( 13 ); location = locate( 'fly' , { startIndex : location.character + 1 }); location = locate( 'fly' , { startIndex : location.character + 1 });

In some situations (for example, dealing with sourcemaps), you need one-based line numbers:

getLocator( sample, { offsetLine : 1 }); locate( sample, { offsetLine : 1 });

There's also an offsetColumn option which is less useful in real-world situations.

License

MIT