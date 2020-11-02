localStorageDB 2.3.2

localStorageDB is a simple layer over localStorage (and sessionStorage) that provides a set of functions to store structured data like databases and tables. It provides basic insert/update/delete/query capabilities. localStorageDB has no dependencies, and is not based on WebSQL. Underneath it all, the structured data is stored as serialized JSON in localStorage or sessionStorage.

Kailash Nadh

v 2.3.2 Mar 2018 Contribution: Ken Kohler

v 2.3.1 Mar 2015

v 2.3.0 Feb 2014 Contribution: Christian Kellner (http://orange-coding.net)

v 2.2 Jan 2014 Contribution: Andy Hawkins (http://a904guy.com)

v 2.1 Nov 2013

v 2.0 Jun 2013

v 1.9 Nov 2012

Documentation: http://nadh.in/code/localstoragedb

Licensed: MIT license

Installation

NPM

npm install localstoragedb

Yarn

yarn add localstoragedb

Bower

bower install localstoragedb

Run Test Cases

bower install # install mocha and chai for running test cases

open test/local_storage_db_test.html in Browser to check the result

Supported Browsers

Browsers need to support "Local Storage" in order to make localeStorageDB working.

IE 8<

Firefox 31<

Chrome 31<

Safari 7<

iOS Safari 7.1<

Android Browser 4.1<

Chrome for Android 42<

Usage / Examples

Creating a database, table, and populating the table

var lib = new localStorageDB( "library" , localStorage); if ( lib.isNew() ) { lib.createTable( "books" , [ "code" , "title" , "author" , "year" , "copies" ]); lib.insert( "books" , { code : "B001" , title : "Phantoms in the brain" , author : "Ramachandran" , year : 1999 , copies : 10 }); lib.insert( "books" , { code : "B002" , title : "The tell-tale brain" , author : "Ramachandran" , year : 2011 , copies : 10 }); lib.insert( "books" , { code : "B003" , title : "Freakonomics" , author : "Levitt and Dubner" , year : 2005 , copies : 10 }); lib.insert( "books" , { code : "B004" , title : "Predictably irrational" , author : "Ariely" , year : 2008 , copies : 10 }); lib.insert( "books" , { code : "B005" , title : "Tesla: Man out of time" , author : "Cheney" , year : 2001 , copies : 10 }); lib.insert( "books" , { code : "B006" , title : "Salmon fishing in the Yemen" , author : "Torday" , year : 2007 , copies : 10 }); lib.insert( "books" , { code : "B007" , title : "The user illusion" , author : "Norretranders" , year : 1999 , copies : 10 }); lib.insert( "books" , { code : "B008" , title : "Hubble: Window of the universe" , author : "Sparrow" , year : 2010 , copies : 10 }); lib.commit(); }

Creating and populating a table in one go

// rows for pre-population var rows = [ {code: "B001" , title: "Phantoms in the brain" , author: "Ramachandran" , year: 1999 , copies: 10 }, {code: "B002" , title: "The tell-tale brain" , author: "Ramachandran" , year: 2011 , copies: 10 }, {code: "B003" , title: "Freakonomics" , author: "Levitt and Dubner" , year: 2005 , copies: 10 }, {code: "B004" , title: "Predictably irrational" , author: "Ariely" , year: 2008 , copies: 10 }, {code: "B005" , title: "Tesla: Man out of time" , author: "Cheney" , year: 2001 , copies: 10 }, {code: "B006" , title: "Salmon fishing in the Yemen" , author: "Torday" , year: 2007 , copies: 10 }, {code: "B007" , title: "The user illusion" , author: "Norretranders" , year: 1999 , copies: 10 }, {code: "B008" , title: "Hubble: Window of the universe" , author: "Sparrow" , year: 2010 , copies: 10 } ]; // create the table and insert records in one go lib.createTableWithData("books", rows); lib.commit();

Altering

if (! (lib.columnExists( "books" , "publication" )) ) { lib.alterTable( "books" , "publication" , "McGraw-Hill Education" ); lib.commit(); } if (! (lib.columnExists( "books" , "publication" ) && lib.columnExists( "books" , "ISBN" )) ) { lib.alterTable( "books" , [ "publication" , "ISBN" ], { publication : "McGraw-Hill Education" , ISBN : "85-359-0277-5" }); lib.commit(); }

Querying

query() is deprecated. Use queryAll() instead.

lib.queryAll( "books" , { query : { year : 2011 } }); lib.queryAll( "books" , { query : { year : 1999 , author : "Norretranders" } }); lib.queryAll( "books" ); lib.queryAll( "books" , { query : function ( row ) { if (row.year > 2003 ) { return true ; } else { return false ; } } }); lib.queryAll( "books" , { query : function ( row ) { if (row.author == "Torday" || row.author == "Sparrow" ) { return true ; } else { return false ; } }, limit : 5 });

Sorting

lib.queryAll( "books" , { limit : 5 , sort : [[ "author" , "ASC" ]] }); lib.queryAll( "books" , { sort : [[ "author" , "ASC" ], [ "year" , "DESC" ]] }); lib.queryAll( "books" , { query : { "year" : 2011 }, limit : 5 , sort : [[ "author" , "ASC" ]] }); lib.query( "books" , null , null , null , [[ "author" , "ASC" ]]);

Distinct records

lib.queryAll( "books" , { distinct : [ "year" , "author" ] });

Example results from a query

lib.queryAll( "books" , { query : { author : "ramachandran" }});

Updating

lib.update( "books" , { year : 1999 }, function ( row ) { row.title = "Unknown" ; return row; }); lib.update( "books" , function ( row ) { if (row.year > 2003 ) { return true ; } else { return false ; } }, function ( row ) { row.copies+= 5 ; return row; } );

lib.insertOrUpdate( "books" , { code : 'B003' }, { code : "B003" , title : "Freakonomics" , author : "Levitt and Dubner" , year : 2005 , copies : 15 }); lib.commit();

Deleting

lib.deleteRows( "books" , { year : 1999 }); lib.deleteRows( "books" , function ( row ) { if (row.year < 2005 ) { return true ; } else { return false ; } }); lib.commit();

Methods

Method Arguments Description localStorageDB() database_name, storage_engine Constructor

- storage_engine can either be localStorage (default) or sessionStorage isNew() Returns true if a database was created at the time of initialisation with the constructor drop() Deletes a database, and purges it from localStorage tableCount() Returns the number of tables in a database commit() Commits the database to localStorage. Returns true if successful, and false otherwise (highly unlikely) serialize() Returns the entire database as serialized JSON tableExists() table_name Checks whether a table exists in the database tableFields() table_name Returns the list of fields of a table createTable() table_name, fields Creates a table

- fields is an array of string fieldnames. 'ID' is a reserved fieldname. createTableWithData() table_name, rows Creates a table and populates it

- rows is an array of object literals where each object represents a record

[{field1: val, field2: val}, {field1: val, field2: val}] alterTable() table_name, new_fields, default_values Alter a table

- new_fields can be a array of columns OR a string of single column.

- default_values (optional) can be a object of column's default values OR a default value string for single column for existing rows. dropTable() table_name Deletes a table from the database truncate() table_name Empties all records in a table and resets the internal auto increment ID to 0 columnExists() table_name, field_name Checks whether a column exists in database table. rowCount() table_name Returns the number of rows in a table insert() table_name, data Inserts a row into a table and returns its numerical ID

- data is an object literal with field-values

Every row is assigned an auto-incremented numerical ID automatically query() DEPRECATED table_name, query, limit, start, sort queryAll() table_name, params{} Returns an array of rows (object literals) from a table matching the query.

- query is either an object literal or null. If query is not supplied, all rows are returned

- limit is the maximum number of rows to be returned

- start is the number of rows to be skipped from the beginning (offset)

- sort is an array of sort conditions, each one of which is an array in itself with two values

- distinct is an array of fields whose values have to be unique in the returned rows

Every returned row will have it's internal auto-incremented id assigned to the variable ID update() table_name, query, update_function Updates existing records in a table matching query, and returns the number of rows affected

- query is an object literal or a function. If query is not supplied, all rows are updated

- update_function is a function that returns an object literal with the updated values insertOrUpdate() table_name, query, data Inserts a row into a table if the given query matches no results, or updates the rows matching the query.

- query is either an object literal, function, or null.

- data is an object literal with field-values



Returns the numerical ID if a new row was inserted, or an array of IDs if rows were updated deleteRows() table_name, query Deletes rows from a table matching query, and returns the number of rows deleted

- query is either an object literal or a function. If query is not supplied, all rows are deleted

Storing complex objects

While the library is meant for storing fundamental types (strings, numbers, bools), it is possible to store object literals and arrays as column values, with certain caveats. Some comparison queries, distinct etc. may not work. In addition, if you retrieve a stored array in a query result and modify its values in place, these changes will persist throughout further queries until the page is refreshed. This is because localStorageDB loads and unserializes data and keeps it in memory in a global pool until the page is refreshed, and arrays and objects returned in results are passed by reference.

If you really need to store arrays and objects, you should implement a deep-copy function through which you pass the results before manipulation.