JS module to save data to localstorage with time to live. Data will expire after set time. On npm: https://www.npmjs.com/package/localstorage-ttl
npm install localstorage-ttl --save
const ls = require('localstorage-ttl');
ls.set(variable, value, [ttl_ms]);
ls.get(variable);
to remove, just use plain js. It works in all usable browsers. http://caniuse.com/#search=localstorage
localStorage.removeItem(variable);
if ttl_ms is not set it will be without expire date and will be there till user deletes or your other js deletes it.