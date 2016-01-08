JS module to save data to localstorage with time to live. Data will expire after set time. On npm: https://www.npmjs.com/package/localstorage-ttl

npm install localstorage-ttl --save

const ls = require( 'localstorage-ttl' ); ls. set (variable, value , [ttl_ms]); ls. get (variable);

to remove, just use plain js. It works in all usable browsers. http://caniuse.com/#search=localstorage

localStorage .removeItem ( variable );

ttl_ms = time to live time in ms.

if ttl_ms is not set it will be without expire date and will be there till user deletes or your other js deletes it.