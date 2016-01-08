openbase logo
localstorage-ttl

by Lukas Liesis
1.0.2 (see all)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

412

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

localstorage-ttl

JS module to save data to localstorage with time to live. Data will expire after set time. On npm: https://www.npmjs.com/package/localstorage-ttl

Install:

npm install localstorage-ttl --save

Usage:

const ls = require('localstorage-ttl');

ls.set(variable, value, [ttl_ms]);
ls.get(variable);

to remove, just use plain js. It works in all usable browsers. http://caniuse.com/#search=localstorage

localStorage.removeItem(variable);
  • ttl_ms = time to live time in ms.

if ttl_ms is not set it will be without expire date and will be there till user deletes or your other js deletes it.

