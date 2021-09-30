openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lm

localstorage-memory

by Gregor Martynus
1.0.3 (see all)

localStorage-compatible API, but only stored in memory

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.7K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

localstorage-memory

localStorage-compatible API, but only stored in memory

Build Status

localStorageMemory provides all methods that localStorage in browsers provides, but no data is persisted, it's only stored in memory. It can be used as a drop-in replacement, the only exception being the Associative array syntax localStorage['myKey'] = 'myValue'.

Download or Installation

  • Download localstorage-memory.js
  • or: install via Bower: bower install --save localstorage-memory
  • or: install via npm: npm install --save localstorage-memory

Usage

localStorageMemory.getItem('unknown') // null
localStorageMemory.setItem('foo', 123)
localStorageMemory.getItem('foo') // "123"
localStorageMemory.length // 1
localStorageMemory.key(0) // "foo"
localStorageMemory.clear()
localStorageMemory.length // 0

Related

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial