localStorage-compatible API, but only stored in memory

localStorageMemory provides all methods that localStorage in browsers provides, but no data is persisted, it's only stored in memory. It can be used as a drop-in replacement, the only exception being the Associative array syntax localStorage['myKey'] = 'myValue' .

Download or Installation

Download localstorage-memory.js

or: install via Bower: bower install --save localstorage-memory

or: install via npm: npm install --save localstorage-memory

Usage

localStorageMemory.getItem( 'unknown' ) localStorageMemory.setItem( 'foo' , 123 ) localStorageMemory.getItem( 'foo' ) localStorageMemory.length localStorageMemory.key( 0 ) localStorageMemory.clear() localStorageMemory.length

Related

https://github.com/lmaccherone/node-localstorage provides a localStorage API, with data being persisted at provide path

License

MIT