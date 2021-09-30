localStorage-compatible API, but only stored in memory
localStorageMemory provides all methods that
localStorage in browsers
provides, but no data is persisted, it's only stored in memory. It can
be used as a drop-in replacement, the only exception being the
Associative array syntax
localStorage['myKey'] = 'myValue'.
bower install --save localstorage-memory
npm install --save localstorage-memory
localStorageMemory.getItem('unknown') // null
localStorageMemory.setItem('foo', 123)
localStorageMemory.getItem('foo') // "123"
localStorageMemory.length // 1
localStorageMemory.key(0) // "foo"
localStorageMemory.clear()
localStorageMemory.length // 0
localStorage API, with data being persisted at provide path
MIT