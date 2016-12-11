LocalStorage implementation of leveldown for mobile and desktop browsers. The idea is to be able to use the level stack on any browser that supports LocalStorage.
The scenarios envisaged are:
This project is intended for use with the level eco-system.
npm install localstorage-down
Basically we support any browser that has LocalStorage, but since we also rely on an ES5 environment due to dependencies from abstract-leveldown, in practice you will need the following shims in order to work correctly on all browsers (e.g. IE 8-9, Android 2.3):
We run automated tests in the following browsers:
In environments without LocalStorage, such as Node or Safari private browsing, this module will fall back to a temporary in-memory implementation, thanks to humble-localstorage.
At the command prompt in your chosen directory :
npm install localstorage-down
npm install levelup
npm install browserify -g
npm install beefy -g
Create a file called
index.js and enter the following:
var localstorage = require('localstorage-down');
var levelup = require('levelup');
var db = levelup('dbname', { db: localstorage });
db.put('name', 'James Dean');
db.put('dob', 'February 8, 1931');
db.put('occupation', 'Rebel');
db.put('cause', 'none');
db.readStream()
.on('data', function (data) {
if (typeof data.value !== 'undefined') {
console.log(data.key, '=', data.value);
}
})
.on('error', function (err) {
console.log('Oh my!', err);
})
.on('close', function () {
console.log('Stream closed');
})
.on('end', function () {
console.log('Stream ended');
});
Publish the site :
beefy index.js
See the output :
Listen to John Cage:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hVFCmK6GgM
npm run test
This will run tests in Node against
localstorage-memory.
To test in Saucelabs, you can run e.g.:
npm run test-browser
Or to test in Zuul locally:
npm run test-zuul-local
To test and check code coverage, run:
npm run coverage
To test and report code coverage to Coveralls, run:
npm run report-coverage