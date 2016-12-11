LocalStorage implementation of leveldown for mobile and desktop browsers. The idea is to be able to use the level stack on any browser that supports LocalStorage.

The scenarios envisaged are:

Occasionally connected clients Ad-hoc networks where clients need to sync directly with each other

This project is intended for use with the level eco-system.

Install

npm install localstorage-down

Browser support

Basically we support any browser that has LocalStorage, but since we also rely on an ES5 environment due to dependencies from abstract-leveldown, in practice you will need the following shims in order to work correctly on all browsers (e.g. IE 8-9, Android 2.3):

typedarray for binary storage

es5-shim for just about everything

We run automated tests in the following browsers:

Firefox : 40-latest

: 40-latest Chrome : 44-beta

: 44-beta IE : 9-11

: 9-11 Edge : latest

: latest Safari : 7.0-latest

: 7.0-latest iPhone : 8.0-latest

: 8.0-latest Android: 4.1-latest

In environments without LocalStorage, such as Node or Safari private browsing, this module will fall back to a temporary in-memory implementation, thanks to humble-localstorage.

Example

At the command prompt in your chosen directory :

npm install localstorage-down npm install levelup npm install browserify -g npm install beefy -g

Create a file called index.js and enter the following:

var localstorage = require ( 'localstorage-down' ); var levelup = require ( 'levelup' ); var db = levelup( 'dbname' , { db : localstorage }); db.put( 'name' , 'James Dean' ); db.put( 'dob' , 'February 8, 1931' ); db.put( 'occupation' , 'Rebel' ); db.put( 'cause' , 'none' ); db.readStream() .on( 'data' , function ( data ) { if ( typeof data.value !== 'undefined' ) { console .log(data.key, '=' , data.value); } }) .on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'Oh my!' , err); }) .on( 'close' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Stream closed' ); }) .on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Stream ended' ); });

Publish the site :

beefy index .js

See the output :

http://localhost:9966

Listen to John Cage:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hVFCmK6GgM

Tests

npm run test

This will run tests in Node against localstorage-memory .

To test in Saucelabs, you can run e.g.:

npm run test -browser

Or to test in Zuul locally:

npm run test -zuul-local

To test and check code coverage, run:

npm run coverage

To test and report code coverage to Coveralls, run:

npm run report-coverage

Contributors