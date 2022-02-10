This module includes various customizable React-Native calendar components.
The package is both Android and iOS compatible.
You can run example module by performing these steps:
$ git clone git@github.com:wix/react-native-calendars.git
$ cd react-native-calendars
$ npm install
$ cd ios && pod install && cd ..
$ react-native run-ios
You can check example screens source code in example module screens
This project is compatible with Expo/CRNA (without ejecting), and the examples have been published on Expo
$ npm install --save react-native-calendars
The solution is implemented in JavaScript so no native module linking is required.
import {Calendar, CalendarList, Agenda
} from 'react-native-calendars';
All parameters for components are optional. By default the month of current local date will be displayed.
Event handler callbacks are called with
calendar objects like this:
{
day: 1, // day of month (1-31)
month: 1, // month of year (1-12)
year: 2017, // year
timestamp, // UTC timestamp representing 00:00 AM of this date
dateString: '2016-05-13' // date formatted as 'YYYY-MM-DD' string
}
Parameters that require date types accept
YYYY-MM-DD formatted
date-strings, JavaScript date objects,
calendar objects and
UTC timestamps.
Calendars can be localized by adding custom locales to
LocaleConfig object:
import {LocaleConfig} from 'react-native-calendars';
LocaleConfig.locales['fr'] = {
monthNames: [
'Janvier',
'Février',
'Mars',
'Avril',
'Mai',
'Juin',
'Juillet',
'Août',
'Septembre',
'Octobre',
'Novembre',
'Décembre'
],
monthNamesShort: ['Janv.', 'Févr.', 'Mars', 'Avril', 'Mai', 'Juin', 'Juil.', 'Août', 'Sept.', 'Oct.', 'Nov.', 'Déc.'],
dayNames: ['Dimanche', 'Lundi', 'Mardi', 'Mercredi', 'Jeudi', 'Vendredi', 'Samedi'],
dayNamesShort: ['Dim.', 'Lun.', 'Mar.', 'Mer.', 'Jeu.', 'Ven.', 'Sam.'],
today: "Aujourd'hui"
};
LocaleConfig.defaultLocale = 'fr';
<Calendar
// Initially visible month. Default = now
current={'2012-03-01'}
// Minimum date that can be selected, dates before minDate will be grayed out. Default = undefined
minDate={'2012-05-10'}
// Maximum date that can be selected, dates after maxDate will be grayed out. Default = undefined
maxDate={'2012-05-30'}
// Handler which gets executed on day press. Default = undefined
onDayPress={day => {
console.log('selected day', day);
}}
// Handler which gets executed on day long press. Default = undefined
onDayLongPress={day => {
console.log('selected day', day);
}}
// Month format in calendar title. Formatting values: http://arshaw.com/xdate/#Formatting
monthFormat={'yyyy MM'}
// Handler which gets executed when visible month changes in calendar. Default = undefined
onMonthChange={month => {
console.log('month changed', month);
}}
// Hide month navigation arrows. Default = false
hideArrows={true}
// Replace default arrows with custom ones (direction can be 'left' or 'right')
renderArrow={direction => <Arrow />}
// Do not show days of other months in month page. Default = false
hideExtraDays={true}
// If hideArrows = false and hideExtraDays = false do not switch month when tapping on greyed out
// day from another month that is visible in calendar page. Default = false
disableMonthChange={true}
// If firstDay=1 week starts from Monday. Note that dayNames and dayNamesShort should still start from Sunday
firstDay={1}
// Hide day names. Default = false
hideDayNames={true}
// Show week numbers to the left. Default = false
showWeekNumbers={true}
// Handler which gets executed when press arrow icon left. It receive a callback can go back month
onPressArrowLeft={subtractMonth => subtractMonth()}
// Handler which gets executed when press arrow icon right. It receive a callback can go next month
onPressArrowRight={addMonth => addMonth()}
// Disable left arrow. Default = false
disableArrowLeft={true}
// Disable right arrow. Default = false
disableArrowRight={true}
// Disable all touch events for disabled days. can be override with disableTouchEvent in markedDates
disableAllTouchEventsForDisabledDays={true}
// Replace default month and year title with custom one. the function receive a date as parameter
renderHeader={date => {
/*Return JSX*/
}}
// Enable the option to swipe between months. Default = false
enableSwipeMonths={true}
/>
Disclaimer: Make sure that
markedDates param is immutable. If you change
markedDates object content but the reference to it does not change calendar update will not be triggered.
Dot marking
<Calendar
// Collection of dates that have to be marked. Default = {}
markedDates={{
'2012-05-16': {selected: true, marked: true, selectedColor: 'blue'},
'2012-05-17': {marked: true},
'2012-05-18': {marked: true, dotColor: 'red', activeOpacity: 0},
'2012-05-19': {disabled: true, disableTouchEvent: true}
}}
/>
You can customize a dot color for each day independently.
Multi-Dot marking
Use
markingType={'multi-dot'} if you want to display more than one dot. Both the
<Calendar/> and
<CalendarList/> support multiple dots by using
dots array in
markedDates prop.
The property
color is mandatory while
key and
selectedColor are optional. If key is omitted then the array index is used as key. If
selectedColor is omitted then
color will be used for selected dates.
const vacation = {key: 'vacation', color: 'red', selectedDotColor: 'blue'};
const massage = {key: 'massage', color: 'blue', selectedDotColor: 'blue'};
const workout = {key: 'workout', color: 'green'};
<Calendar
markingType={'multi-dot'}
markedDates={{
'2017-10-25': {dots: [vacation, massage, workout], selected: true, selectedColor: 'red'},
'2017-10-26': {dots: [massage, workout], disabled: true}
}}
/>;
Period marking
<Calendar
markingType={'period'}
markedDates={{
'2012-05-20': {textColor: 'green'},
'2012-05-22': {startingDay: true, color: 'green'},
'2012-05-23': {selected: true, endingDay: true, color: 'green', textColor: 'gray'},
'2012-05-04': {disabled: true, startingDay: true, color: 'green', endingDay: true}
}}
/>
Multi-period marking
CAUTION: This marking is only fully supported by the
<Calendar/> component because it expands its height. Usage with
<CalendarList/> might lead to overflow issues.
<Calendar
markingType="multi-period"
markedDates={{
'2017-12-14': {
periods: [
{startingDay: false, endingDay: true, color: '#5f9ea0'},
{startingDay: false, endingDay: true, color: '#ffa500'},
{startingDay: true, endingDay: false, color: '#f0e68c'}
]
},
'2017-12-15': {
periods: [
{startingDay: true, endingDay: false, color: '#ffa500'},
{color: 'transparent'},
{startingDay: false, endingDay: false, color: '#f0e68c'}
]
}
}}
/>
Custom marking allows you to customize each marker with custom styles.
<Calendar
markingType={'custom'}
markedDates={{
'2018-03-28': {
customStyles: {
container: {
backgroundColor: 'green'
},
text: {
color: 'black',
fontWeight: 'bold'
}
}
},
'2018-03-29': {
customStyles: {
container: {
backgroundColor: 'white',
elevation: 2
},
text: {
color: 'blue'
}
}
}
}}
/>
NEW! While we still don't support multi marking type, we add the possibility to combine between
period and
simple.
<Calendar
markingType={'period'}
markedDates={{
'2012-05-15': {marked: true, dotColor: '#50cebb'},
'2012-05-16': {marked: true, dotColor: '#50cebb'},
'2012-05-21': {startingDay: true, color: '#50cebb', textColor: 'white'},
'2012-05-22': {color: '#70d7c7', textColor: 'white'},
'2012-05-23': {color: '#70d7c7', textColor: 'white', marked: true, dotColor: 'white'},
'2012-05-24': {color: '#70d7c7', textColor: 'white'},
'2012-05-25': {endingDay: true, color: '#50cebb', textColor: 'white'}
}}
/>
Keep in mind that different marking types are not compatible. You can use just one marking style for a calendar.
The loading indicator next to the month name will be displayed if
<Calendar/> has
displayLoadingIndicator prop and the
markedDates collection does not have a value for every day of the month in question. When you load data for days, just set
[] or special marking value to all days in
markedDates collection.
<Calendar
// Specify style for calendar container element. Default = {}
style={{
borderWidth: 1,
borderColor: 'gray',
height: 350
}}
// Specify theme properties to override specific styles for calendar parts. Default = {}
theme={{
backgroundColor: '#ffffff',
calendarBackground: '#ffffff',
textSectionTitleColor: '#b6c1cd',
textSectionTitleDisabledColor: '#d9e1e8',
selectedDayBackgroundColor: '#00adf5',
selectedDayTextColor: '#ffffff',
todayTextColor: '#00adf5',
dayTextColor: '#2d4150',
textDisabledColor: '#d9e1e8',
dotColor: '#00adf5',
selectedDotColor: '#ffffff',
arrowColor: 'orange',
disabledArrowColor: '#d9e1e8',
monthTextColor: 'blue',
indicatorColor: 'blue',
textDayFontFamily: 'monospace',
textMonthFontFamily: 'monospace',
textDayHeaderFontFamily: 'monospace',
textDayFontWeight: '300',
textMonthFontWeight: 'bold',
textDayHeaderFontWeight: '300',
textDayFontSize: 16,
textMonthFontSize: 16,
textDayHeaderFontSize: 16
}}
/>
<Calendar
theme={{
textSectionTitleDisabledColor: '#d9e1e8'
}}
markedDates={{
...this.getDisabledDates('2012-05-01', '2012-05-30', [0, 6])
}}
disabledDaysIndexes={[0, 6]}
/>
If you want to have complete control over the calendar styles you can do it by overriding default
style.ts files. For example, if you want to override
<CalendarHeader/> style first you have to find stylesheet id for this file:
https://github.com/wix/react-native-calendars/blob/master/src/calendar/header/style.ts#L60
In this case it is
stylesheet.calendar.header. Next you can add overriding stylesheet to your theme with this id.
https://github.com/wix/react-native-calendars/blob/master/example/src/screens/calendars.tsx#L142
theme={{
arrowColor: 'white',
'stylesheet.calendar.header': {
week: {
marginTop: 5,
flexDirection: 'row',
justifyContent: 'space-between'
}
}
}}
Using the above advanced styling, it is possible to set styles independently for each day's header. If we wanted to make the header for Sunday red, and Saturday blue, we could write something like the following:
theme={{
'stylesheet.calendar.header': {
dayTextAtIndex0: {
color: 'red'
},
dayTextAtIndex6: {
color: 'blue'
}
}
}}
Disclaimer: Issues that arise because something breaks after using stylesheet override will not be supported. Use this option at your own risk.
If you need custom functionality not supported by current day component implementations you can pass your own custom day component to the calendar.
<Calendar
style={[styles.calendar, {height: 300}]}
dayComponent={({date, state}) => {
return (
<View>
<Text style={{textAlign: 'center', color: state === 'disabled' ? 'gray' : 'black'}}>{date.day}</Text>
</View>
);
}}
/>
The
dayComponent prop has to receive a RN component or a function that receive props. The
dayComponent will receive such props:
markedDates value for this day.
Tip: Don't forget to implement
shouldComponentUpdate() for your custom day component to make the calendar perform better
If you implement an awesome day component please make a PR so that other people could use it :)
<CalendarList/> is scrollable semi-infinite calendar composed of
<Calendar/> components. Currently it is possible to scroll 4 years back and 4 years to the future. All parameters that are available for
<Calendar/> are also available for this component. There are also some additional params that can be used:
<CalendarList
// Callback which gets executed when visible months change in scroll view. Default = undefined
onVisibleMonthsChange={(months) => {console.log('now these months are visible', months);}}
// Max amount of months allowed to scroll to the past. Default = 50
pastScrollRange={50}
// Max amount of months allowed to scroll to the future. Default = 50
futureScrollRange={50}
// Enable or disable scrolling of calendar list
scrollEnabled={true}
// Enable or disable vertical scroll indicator. Default = false
showScrollIndicator={true}
...calendarParams
/>
You can also make the
CalendarList scroll horizontally. To do that you need to pass specific props to the
CalendarList:
<CalendarList
// Enable horizontal scrolling, default = false
horizontal={true}
// Enable paging on horizontal, default = false
pagingEnabled={true}
// Set custom calendarWidth.
calendarWidth={320}
...calendarListParams
...calendarParams
/>
An advanced
Agenda component that can display interactive listings for calendar day items.
<Agenda
// The list of items that have to be displayed in agenda. If you want to render item as empty date
// the value of date key has to be an empty array []. If there exists no value for date key it is
// considered that the date in question is not yet loaded
items={{
'2012-05-22': [{name: 'item 1 - any js object'}],
'2012-05-23': [{name: 'item 2 - any js object', height: 80}],
'2012-05-24': [],
'2012-05-25': [{name: 'item 3 - any js object'}, {name: 'any js object'}]
}}
// Callback that gets called when items for a certain month should be loaded (month became visible)
loadItemsForMonth={month => {
console.log('trigger items loading');
}}
// Callback that fires when the calendar is opened or closed
onCalendarToggled={calendarOpened => {
console.log(calendarOpened);
}}
// Callback that gets called on day press
onDayPress={day => {
console.log('day pressed');
}}
// Callback that gets called when day changes while scrolling agenda list
onDayChange={day => {
console.log('day changed');
}}
// Initially selected day
selected={'2012-05-16'}
// Minimum date that can be selected, dates before minDate will be grayed out. Default = undefined
minDate={'2012-05-10'}
// Maximum date that can be selected, dates after maxDate will be grayed out. Default = undefined
maxDate={'2012-05-30'}
// Max amount of months allowed to scroll to the past. Default = 50
pastScrollRange={50}
// Max amount of months allowed to scroll to the future. Default = 50
futureScrollRange={50}
// Specify how each item should be rendered in agenda
renderItem={(item, firstItemInDay) => {
return <View />;
}}
// Specify how each date should be rendered. day can be undefined if the item is not first in that day
renderDay={(day, item) => {
return <View />;
}}
// Specify how empty date content with no items should be rendered
renderEmptyDate={() => {
return <View />;
}}
// Specify how agenda knob should look like
renderKnob={() => {
return <View />;
}}
// Specify what should be rendered instead of ActivityIndicator
renderEmptyData={() => {
return <View />;
}}
// Specify your item comparison function for increased performance
rowHasChanged={(r1, r2) => {
return r1.text !== r2.text;
}}
// Hide knob button. Default = false
hideKnob={true}
// When `true` and `hideKnob` prop is `false`, the knob will always be visible and the user will be able to drag the knob up and close the calendar. Default = false
showClosingKnob={false}
// By default, agenda dates are marked if they have at least one item, but you can override this if needed
markedDates={{
'2012-05-16': {selected: true, marked: true},
'2012-05-17': {marked: true},
'2012-05-18': {disabled: true}
}}
// If disabledByDefault={true} dates flagged as not disabled will be enabled. Default = false
disabledByDefault={true}
// If provided, a standard RefreshControl will be added for "Pull to Refresh" functionality. Make sure to also set the refreshing prop correctly
onRefresh={() => console.log('refreshing...')}
// Set this true while waiting for new data from a refresh
refreshing={false}
// Add a custom RefreshControl component, used to provide pull-to-refresh functionality for the ScrollView
refreshControl={null}
// Agenda theme
theme={{
...calendarTheme,
agendaDayTextColor: 'yellow',
agendaDayNumColor: 'green',
agendaTodayColor: 'red',
agendaKnobColor: 'blue'
}}
// Agenda container style
style={{}}
/>
See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.
Pull requests are most welcome!
Please
npm run test and
npm run lint before push.
Don't forget to add a title and a description that explain the issue you're trying to solve and your suggested solution.
Screenshots and gifs are VERY helpful.
Please do NOT format the files as we are trying to keep a unified syntax and the reviewing process fast and simple.