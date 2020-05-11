localizify is very light and performant library for translation and localization in
Node.js and the browser.
You can install library from npm:
npm install localizify --save
# or using yarn
yarn add localizify
or download file (full version or minify bundle) from
dist folder and add the script to the page (only for browsers):
<script src="/path/to/localizify.min.js"></script>
localizify returns instance of
Localizify, so it's singelton. You can add translations in one module and use it in another (but you can get
Localizify from
localizify.Instance).
First of all you need add locales with translations and set locale by default:
const localizify = require('localizify');
const en = require('../messages/en.json');
const fr = require('../messages/fr.json');
localizify
.add('en', en)
.add('fr', fr)
.setLocale('en');
# en.json
{
"hello world": "Hello world!",
"how are you, {name}?": "How are you, {name}?"
}
# fr.json
{
"hello world": "Bonjour tout le monde!",
"how are you, {name}?": "Сomment êtes-vous, {name}?"
}
You can't set unknown locale (without translations):
const localizify = require('localizify');
localizify.setLocale('es');
localizify.getLocale(); // en, because 'es' is unknown locale
// to check that it's available locale
localizify.isLocale('es'); // false
localizify.isLocale('en'); // true
Now for get translation by key you can use
localizify.translate(key) or
localizify.t(key) methods:
const { t } = require('localizify');
t('hello world'); // Hello world!
t('hello, {username}', { username: 'Alexander Morgunov' }); // hello, Alexander Morgunov
t('how are you, {name}', { name: 'Sasha' }); // How are you, Sasha?
localizify.setLocale('fr');
// if we haven't translition, return default message
t('hello, {username}', { username: 'Alexander Morgunov' }); // hello, Alexander Morgunov
// if have
t('hello world'); // Bonjour tout le monde!
t('how are you, {name}?', { name: 'Sasha' }); // Сomment êtes-vous, Sasha?
If locale don't contain appropriate translation, return source interpolated key (key may be equal message) and emit event.
Translation data is organized as a nested object using the top-level key as namespace (scope or context):
{
"bot" : {
"startagain": "reset system",
"turn_off": "Bot was turned off by {name}.",
"turn_on": "Bot was turn on!",
"statuses": {
"active": "Active",
"remote": "Remote"
}
},
"web": {
"go_to_messenger": "Go to messenger",
"sign_up": "Registration"
}
}
The key argument can be a dot-separated key. See examples below:
t('bot.turn_off', { name: 'Alex' }); // Bot was turned off by Alex.
t('bot.statuses.active'); // Active
t('web.sign_up'); // Registration
The
scope (namespace) option can be either a single key or a dot-separated key. You can combinate keys and scopes as you wish:
t('turn_off', { name: 'Alex', scope: 'bot' }); // Bot was turned off by Alex.
t('statuses.active', { scope: 'bot' }); // Active
t('active', { scope: 'bot.statuses' }); // Active
When translation is missing, localizify emit an event about it. You can listen it:
localizify.onTranslationNotFound((locale, key, scope) => {});
The
setLocale method emits an event you can listen to:
localizify.onLocaleChange((locale, previous) => {});
You can set scope for your module by default:
localizify.setDefaultScope('web');
t('go_to_messenger'); // Go to messenger
t('sign_up'); // Registration
localizify.clearDefaultScope(); // clear default scope
You can add translations for certain scope:
localizify.add('en', 'bot', { 'hello': "hello, bot" });
You can register default interpolations using the
registerInterpolations method. Interpolations you give as options to the translate method take precedence over registered interpolations.
localizify.add('en', {
my_awesome_namespace: {
greeting: 'Hello {name} in {app_name}!'
}
});
localizify.registerInterpolations({ app_name: 'My Awesome App' });
t('my_awesome_namespace.greeting', { name: 'Alex' }); // Hello Alex in My Awesome App!
t('my_awesome_namespace.greeting', { name: 'Alex', app_name: 'The Bar App' }); // Hello Alex in The Bar App!
See library API in index.d.ts.