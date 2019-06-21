An implementation of routes localization for Angular.
Based on and extension of ngx-translate.
Demo project can be found here or under sub folder
demo/cli.
This documentation is for version 2.x.x which requires Angular 6+. If you are using the Angular 5 please refer to version 1.x.x. If you are migrating from the older version follow migration guide to upgrade to latest version.
npm install --save localize-router
In order to use
localize-router you must initialize it with following information:
Module can be initialized either using static file or manually by passing necessary values.
In order to use Http loader for config files, you must include
localize-router-http-loader package and use its
LocalizeRouterHttpLoader.
import {BrowserModule} from "@angular/platform-browser";
import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {Location} from '@angular/common';
import {HttpClientModule, HttpClient} from '@angular/common/http';
import {TranslateModule} from '@ngx-translate/core';
import {LocalizeRouterModule} from 'localize-router';
import {LocalizeRouterHttpLoader} from 'localize-router-http-loader';
import {RouterModule} from '@angular/router';
import {routes} from './app.routes';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
HttpClientModule,
TranslateModule.forRoot(),
LocalizeRouterModule.forRoot(routes, {
parser: {
provide: LocalizeParser,
useFactory: (translate, location, settings, http) =>
new LocalizeRouterHttpLoader(translate, location, settings, http),
deps: [TranslateService, Location, LocalizeRouterSettings, HttpClient]
}
}),
RouterModule.forRoot(routes)
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
More details are available on localize-router-http-loader.
If you are using child modules or routes you need to initialize them with
forChild command:
@NgModule({
imports: [
TranslateModule,
LocalizeRouterModule.forChild(routes),
RouterModule.forChild(routes)
],
declarations: [ChildComponent]
})
export class ChildModule { }
Apart from providing routes which are mandatory, and parser loader you can provide additional configuration for more granular setting of
localize router. More information at LocalizeRouterConfig.
With manual initialization you need to provide information directly:
LocalizeRouterModule.forRoot(routes, {
parser: {
provide: LocalizeParser,
useFactory: (translate, location, settings) =>
new ManualParserLoader(translate, location, settings, ['en','de',...], 'YOUR_PREFIX'),
deps: [TranslateService, Location, LocalizeRouterSettings]
}
})
In order to use server side initialization in isomorphic/universal projects you need to create loader similar to this:
export class LocalizeUniversalLoader extends LocalizeParser {
/**
* Gets config from the server
* @param routes
*/
public load(routes: Routes): Promise<any> {
return new Promise((resolve: any) => {
let data: any = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync(`assets/locales.json`, 'utf8'));
this.locales = data.locales;
this.prefix = data.prefix;
this.init(routes).then(resolve);
});
}
}
export function localizeLoaderFactory(translate: TranslateService, location: Location, settings: LocalizeRouterSettings) {
return new LocalizeUniversalLoader(translate, location, settings);
}
Don't forget to create similar loader for
ngx-translate as well:
export class TranslateUniversalLoader implements TranslateLoader {
/**
* Gets the translations from the server
* @param lang
* @returns {any}
*/
public getTranslation(lang: string): Observable<any> {
return Observable.create(observer => {
observer.next(JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync(`src/assets/locales/${lang}.json`, 'utf8')));
observer.complete();
});
}
}
export function translateLoaderFactory() {
return new TranslateUniversalLoader();
}
Since node server expects to know which routes are allowed you can feed it like this:
let fs = require('fs');
let data: any = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync(`src/assets/locales.json`, 'utf8'));
app.get('/', ngApp);
data.locales.forEach(route => {
app.get(`/${route}`, ngApp);
app.get(`/${route}/*`, ngApp);
});
Working example can be found here.
Localize router intercepts Router initialization and translates each
path and
redirectTo path of Routes.
The translation process is done with ngx-translate. In order to separate
router translations from normal application translations we use
prefix. Default value for prefix is
ROUTES..
'home' -> 'ROUTES.home'
Upon every route change
Localize router kicks in to check if there was a change to language. Translated routes are prepended with two letter language code:
http://yourpath/home -> http://yourpath/en/home
If no language is provided in the url path, application uses:
Make sure you therefore place most common language (e.g. 'en') as a first string in the array of locales.
Note that
localize-routerdoes not redirect routes like
my/routeto translated ones e.g.
en/my/route. All routes are prepended by currently selected language so route without language is unknown to Router.
Sometimes you might have a need to have certain routes excluded from the localization process e.g. login page, registration page etc. This is possible by setting flag
skipRouteLocalization on route's data object.
let routes = [
// this route gets localized
{ path: 'home', component: HomeComponent },
// this route will not be localized
{ path: 'login', component: LoginComponent, data: { skipRouteLocalization: true } }
];
Note that this flag should only be set on root routes. By excluding root route, all its sub routes are automatically excluded. Setting this flag on sub route has no effect as parent route would already have or have not language prefix.
LocalizeRouter depends on
ngx-translate core service and automatically initializes it with selected locales.
Following code is run on
LocalizeParser init:
this.translate.setDefaultLang(cachedLanguage || languageOfBrowser || firstLanguageFromConfig);
// ...
this.translate.use(languageFromUrl || cachedLanguage || languageOfBrowser || firstLanguageFromConfig);
Both
languageOfBrowser and
languageFromUrl are cross-checked with locales from config.
LocalizeRouterPipe is used to translate
routerLink directive's content. Pipe can be appended to partial strings in the routerLink's definition or to entire array element:
<a [routerLink]="['user', userId, 'profile'] | localize">{{'USER_PROFILE' | translate}}</a>
<a [routerLink]="['about' | localize]">{{'ABOUT' | translate}}</a>
Root routes work the same way with addition that in case of root links, link is prepended by language. Example for german language and link to 'about':
'/about' | localize -> '/de/über'
Routes can be manually translated using
LocalizeRouterService. This is important if you want to use
router.navigate for dynamical routes.
class MyComponent {
constructor(private localize: LocalizeRouterService) { }
myMethod() {
let translatedPath: any = this.localize.translateRoute('about/me');
// do something with translated path
// e.g. this.router.navigate([translatedPath]);
}
}
In order to use Ahead-Of-Time compilation any custom loaders must be exported as functions. This is the implementation currently in the solution:
export function localizeLoaderFactory(translate: TranslateService, location: Location, http: Http) {
return new StaticParserLoader(translate, location, http);
}
forRoot(routes: Routes, config: LocalizeRouterConfig = {}): ModuleWithProviders: Main initializer for localize router. Can provide custom configuration for more granular settings.
forChild(routes: Routes): ModuleWithProviders: Child module initializer for providing child routes.
parser: Provider for loading of LocalizeParser. Default value is
StaticParserLoader.
useCachedLang: boolean. Flag whether default language should be cached. Default value is
true.
alwaysSetPrefix: boolean. Flag whether language should always prefix the url. Default value is
true.
false, prefix will not be used for for default language (this includes the situation when there is only one language).
cacheMechanism: CacheMechanism.LocalStorage || CacheMechanism.Cookie. Default value is
CacheMechanism.LocalStorage.
cacheName: string. Name of cookie/local store. Default value is
LOCALIZE_DEFAULT_LANGUAGE.
defaultLangFunction: (languages: string[], cachedLang?: string, browserLang?: string) => string. Override method for custom logic for picking default language, when no language is provided via url. Default value is
undefined.
routerEvents: An EventEmitter to listen to language change event
localizeService.routerEvents.subscribe((language: string) => {
// do something with language
});
parser: Used instance of LocalizeParser
let selectedLanguage = localizeService.parser.currentLang;
translateRoute(path: string | any[]): string | any[]: Translates given path. If
path starts with backslash then path is prepended with currently set language.
localizeService.translateRoute('/'); // -> e.g. '/en'
localizeService.translateRoute('/about'); // -> '/de/ueber-uns' (e.g. for German language)
localizeService.translateRoute('about'); // -> 'ueber-uns' (e.g. for German language)
changeLanguage(lang: string): Translates current url to given language and changes the application's language.
:lang/users/:user_name/profile
yoursite.com/en/users/John%20Doe/profile -> yoursite.com/de/benutzer/John%20Doe/profil
locales: Array of used language codes
currentLang: Currently selected language
routes: Active translated routes
urlPrefix: Language prefix for current language. Empty string if
alwaysSetPrefix=false and
currentLang is same as default language.
translateRoutes(language: string): Observable<any>: Translates all the routes and sets language and current
language across the application.
translateRoute(path: string): string: Translates single path
getLocationLang(url?: string): string: Extracts language from current url if matching defined locales
Licensed under MIT