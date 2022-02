A sessionStorage driver for localForage.

Requirements

localForage v1.5.0+ Users of earlier localForage versions (v1.2.1+) should use sessionStorageWrapper v1.2.0.

Installation

npm i localforage-sessionstoragewrapper

bower

Bower support was droppped in v1.3.0, but you can still use v1.2.0 with bower install localforage-sessionstoragewrapper@1.2

Example

jsfiddle