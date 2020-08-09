

Adds observables to localForage, providing a way to get notified whenever:

a method that affects the database is invoked

the value associated with a specific key changes

Requirements

Usage

Currently localForage Observables should only be created after localforage.ready() , so that localForage completes the initialization of the requested (or best matching) driver. Moreover, Observables will stop working in case you change the driver in use, after their creation.

Observe for changes with newObservable()

Creates an observable and subscribes to DB changes. With this method Subscribers get notified with a LocalForageObservableChange object. This method can be invoked with a LocalForageObservableOptions object as optional argument.

Observe everything

var observable = localforage.newObservable(); var subscription = observable.subscribe({ next : function ( args ) { console .log( 'I observe everything' , args); }, error : function ( err ) { console .log( 'Found an error!' , err); }, complete : function ( ) { console .log( 'Observable destroyed!' ); } });

Observe a specific key

var observable = localforage.newObservable({ key : 'testKey' }); var subscription = observable.subscribe({ next : function ( args ) { console .log( 'testKey has changed to:' , args.newValue); } });

Observe specific method calls

var observable = localforage.newObservable({ removeItem : true , clear : true }); var subscription = observable.subscribe({ next : function ( args ) { console .log(args.methodName + ' was called!' ); } });

Get a "live" Observable of a DB Item Value with getItemObservable(key)

Creates an observable for a specific key that returns the current DB value and every new saved value. With this method Subscribers receive the initial and ongoing DB values for a specific key as it changes. This method can be invoked with a LocalForageObservableOptions object as extra optional argument.

var useProfileObservable = localforage.getItemObservable( 'UserProfile' ); useProfileSubscription = useProfileObservable.subscribe({ next : function ( value ) { setCurrentUserNameToPage(value.username); } });

Cancel an Observable Subscription

subscription .unsubscribe ();

Value change detection

Deep value change detection is enabled by default. This way our Observable Subscribers get notified only when the value of the associated key actually changes. Obviously, deep equality checking adds some extra overhead, so in case that all you need is to get notified on any attempt to change a value, you can easily disable value checking:

var observable = localforage.newObservable({ key : 'testKey' , changeDetection : false });

Cross-tab event emission, observation and value change detection are disabled by default.

In order to enable it, you have to:

1) call the configObservables() method to start emmiting cross-tab events:

localforage.configObservables({ crossTabNotification : true });

2) create observables with cross-tab observation enabled:

var observable = localforage.newObservable({ crossTabNotification : true , changeDetection : false });

The arguments passed to cross-tab observable callbacks, will also have the crossTabNotification property set.

Cross-tab change detection

Cross-tab observation with change detection is also supported, but with some limitations. The arguments passed to the callback will have the valueChange property set to true but:

the oldValue will always be null and

will be and the newValue will hold the value retrieved from the local db at the time that the notification arrived. In that case you can use:

localforage.configObservables({ crossTabNotification : true , crossTabChangeDetection : true }); var observable = localforage.newObservable({ crossTabNotification : true });

API

interface LocalForageObservableOptions { key: string ; setItem: boolean ; removeItem: boolean ; clear: boolean ; changeDetection?: boolean ; } interface LocalForageObservableChange { key: string ; methodName: string ; oldValue: any ; newValue: any ; valueChange?: boolean ; success?: boolean ; fail?: boolean ; error: any ; crossTabNotification?: string ; }

Using a different Observable library

You can actually use any library compatible with the ES Observable spec proposal. For example, in order to make localForage-observable use the Observables of the RxJS, all you have to do is change the provided Observable Factory method:

localforage.newObservable.factory = function ( subscribeFn ) { return Rx.Observable.create(subscribeFn); };

TypeScript

First of all, include localforage with an import statement appropriate for your configuration and import localforage-observable right after it.

Normally, localforage-observable will extend the prototype of locaforage to include newObservable() etc, but unfortunately the typings can't be updated. As a result you should use the exported extendPrototype() method, which returns the provided localforage instance but with inherited typings that also include the extra methods of localforage-observable .

import localForage from "localforage" ; import { extendPrototype } from "localforage-observable" ; var localforage = extendPrototype(localForage); localforage.ready().then( () => { var observable = localforage.newObservable(); });

Examples