Evaluate a string of JS code without access to the global object.
In Node.js, always use that instead of
eval(). Always.
In the browser, do not expect it to be able to safely execute untrusted code yet.
API:
localeval(code :: String, sandbox :: Object) :: Object.
localeval(code :: String, sandbox :: Object,
options :: Object, cb :: Function)
code: string of JS code.
sandbox: object whose values will be in the global object in the sandbox.
options: object containing the following optional fields:
timeout: number of milliseconds that the child process has to run the
code, beyond which it will be killed.
uid: user id under which the child process must be set, if any.
gid: group id under which the child process must be set, if any.
It returns the last evaluated piece of JS code in
code, if no timeout is
given. Otherwise, after at most
timeout milliseconds, the callback gives that
result as a parameter:
function(error, result) {…}.
Node.js example:
var localeval = require('localeval');
localeval('console.log("Do I have access to the console?")'); // Throws.
localeval.clear(); // Kills processes used internally.
Browser example (experimental):
<!doctype html><title></title>
<script src='localeval.js'></script>
<!-- Alerts "32". -->
<script> alert(localeval('a + b', {a: 14, b: 18})) </script>
You may find an example of use in browser code in
main.html.
In Node.js, the following barriers are in place:
We strongly recommend to set a timeout, and to set a uid and gid.
The following inputs leak:
({}).constructor.getOwnPropertyNames = function(){return 'leak';}
Function("this.foo = 'leak'")()
If a timeout is given, an attacker can still use XHR:
Function("this.XMLHttpRequest(…); …")()
That said, it strives to achieve the following:
All local and global variables are inaccessible.
Variables defined while evaluating code don't pollute any scope.
Evaluated code cannot fiddle with global object's properties.
Think
localeval('([]).__proto__.push = function(a) { return "nope"; }').
In comments are what should be executed outside the sandbox.
String.prototype.slice = function() { return 'leaked'; };
// 'nice'.slice(1) === 'ice'
String.fromCharCode = function() { return 'leaked'; };
// String.fromCharCode(42) === '*'
// var foo = 1
foo = 7
this.foo = 7
window.foo = 7
eval('foo = 7')
// foo === 1
delete Number.parseInt
// Number.parseInt('1337') === 1337
String.prototype.leak = function() { return 'leak'; }
// try { ''.leak() } catch(e) { /not a function/.test(e.message) }
This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/.