localenvify

defunctzombie/localenv and hughsk/envify combined for substack/node-browserify modules.

Yes, it's a browserify transform.

“12factor config applied to frontend builds.”

Installation

npm install localenvify --save

TL;DR; example

Let's say you have a frontend index.js :

var request = require ( 'superagent' ); var api = process.env.API_ENDPOINT; request .get(api) .end( function apiCalled ( res ) { console .log(res.status); })

And a .env file sitting in your current working dir.

API_ENDPOINT=http://omg-api.com.dev

Running browserify with the localenvify transform:

browserify -t localenvify index.js ... var request = require( "superagent" ); var api = "http://omg-api.com.dev" ; ...

Now you don't want to store production environment config files in your repo:

API_ENDPOINT="http://omg-api.com.production" browserify -t localenvify index.js ... var request = require( "superagent" ); var api = "http://omg-api.com.production" ; ...

Specifying a custom env file

defunctzombie/localenv only loads .env files when NODE_PRODUCTION !== 'production' .

You can pass transform options to localenvify to load custom .env files.

On the command line:

browserify -t [ localenvify --envfile .env.test ] index.js

In your package.json:

{ "browserify" : { "transform" : [ [ "localenvify" , { "envfile" : ".env.test" }] ] } }

.env files

.env file format is described in defunctzombie/localenv readme.

You should use .env files for developer or test environments, not for production* environments.