openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
loc

localenvify

by Vincent Voyer
1.0.1 (see all)

localenv and envify combined as a browserify transform

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

201

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

localenvify

defunctzombie/localenv and hughsk/envify combined for substack/node-browserify modules.

Yes, it's a browserify transform.

12factor config applied to frontend builds.”

Installation

npm install localenvify --save

TL;DR; example

Let's say you have a frontend index.js:

var request = require('superagent');
var api = process.env.API_ENDPOINT; // API http endpoint 
request
  .get(api)
  .end(function apiCalled(res) {
    console.log(res.status);
  })

And a .env file sitting in your current working dir.

API_ENDPOINT=http://omg-api.com.dev

Running browserify with the localenvify transform:

browserify -t localenvify index.js
# ...
# var request = require("superagent");
# var api = "http://omg-api.com.dev";
# ...

Now you don't want to store production environment config files in your repo:

API_ENDPOINT="http://omg-api.com.production" browserify -t localenvify index.js 
# ...
# var request = require("superagent");
# var api = "http://omg-api.com.production";
# ...

Specifying a custom env file

defunctzombie/localenv only loads .env files when NODE_PRODUCTION !== 'production'.

You can pass transform options to localenvify to load custom .env files.

On the command line:

browserify -t [ localenvify --envfile .env.test  ] index.js

In your package.json:

{
  "browserify": {
    "transform": [
      ["localenvify", {"envfile": ".env.test"}]
    ]
  }
}

.env files

.env file format is described in defunctzombie/localenv readme.

You should use .env files for developer or test environments, not for production* environments.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial