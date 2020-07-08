locale2

Try as hard as possible to detect the client's language tag ("locale") in node or the browser. Browserify and Webpack friendly!

In 2009, IETF published RFC-5646, "Tags for Identifying Languages," in which "...describes the structure, content, construction, and semantics of language tags for use in cases where it is desirable to indicate the language used in an information object."

A language tag is composed from a sequence of one or more "subtags", each of which refines or narrows the range of language identified by the overall tag. Subtags, in turn, are a sequence of alphanumeric characters (letters and digits), distinguished and separated from other subtags in a tag by a hyphen ("-", [Unicode] U+002D) .

Unit tested and browser tested with BrowserStack

Node support

$ babel-node > import locale2 from 'locale2' > locale2 en-US >

...and pairs well with iso3166-1!

var iso3166 = require( 'iso3166-1' ) var locale2 = require( 'locale2' ) > iso3166.from(locale2).to3() USA >

Install

Development

