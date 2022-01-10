Upgraders, please read the release notes. For feedback, discussion and support see here.
A lean, modular web server for rapid full-stack development.
Use this tool to:
Local-web-server is a distribution of lws bundled with a "starter pack" of useful middleware.
This package installs the
ws command-line tool (take a look at the usage guide).
Running
ws without any arguments will host the current directory as a static web site. Navigating to the server will render a directory listing or your
index.html, if that file exists.
$ ws
Listening on http://mbp.local:8000, http://127.0.0.1:8000, http://192.168.0.100:8000
This clip demonstrates static hosting plus a couple of log output formats -
dev and
stats.
Serving a Single Page Application (an app with client-side routing, e.g. a React or Angular app) is as trivial as specifying the name of your single page:
$ ws --spa index.html
With a static site, requests for typical SPA paths (e.g.
/user/1,
/login) would return
404 Not Found as a file at that location does not exist. However, by marking
index.html as the SPA you create this rule:
If a static file is requested (e.g.
/css/style.css) then serve it, if not (e.g.
/login) then serve the specified SPA and handle the route client-side.
Another common use case is to forward certain requests to a remote server.
The following command proxies blog post requests from any path beginning with
/posts/ to
https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/. For example, a request for
/posts/1 would be proxied to
https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/1.
$ ws --rewrite '/posts/(.*) -> https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/$1'
This clip demonstrates the above plus use of
--static.extensions to specify a default file extension and
--verbose to monitor activity.
For HTTPS or HTTP2, pass the
--https or
--http2 flags respectively. See the wiki for further configuration options and a guide on how to get the "green padlock" in your browser.
$ ws --http2
Listening at https://mba4.local:8000, https://127.0.0.1:8000, https://192.168.0.200:8000
If you do not supply a custom middleware stack via the
--stack option the following default stack will be used. It's designed to cover most typical web development scenarios.
|Name
|Description
|↓ Basic Auth
|Password-protect a server using Basic Authentication
|↓ Body Parser
|Parses the request body, making
ctx.request.body available to downstream middleware.
|↓ Request Monitor
|Feeds traffic information to the
--verbose output.
|↓ Log
|Outputs an access log or stats view to the console.
|↓ Cors
|Support for setting Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) headers
|↓ Json
|Pretty-prints JSON responses.
|↓ Rewrite
|URL Rewriting. Use to re-route requests to local or remote destinations.
|↓ Blacklist
|Forbid access to sensitive or private resources
|↓ Conditional Get
|Support for HTTP Conditional requests.
|↓ Mime
|Customise the mime-type returned with any static resource.
|↓ Compress
|Compress responses using gzip.
|↓ SPA
|Support for Single Page Applications.
|↓ Static
|Serves static files.
|↓ Index
|Serves directory listings.
See the wiki for plenty more documentation and tutorials.
$ npm install -g local-web-server
