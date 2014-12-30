Local TLD

Local TLD maintains a local development top level domain that you can hook various projects into.

If you know pow , this is pow without the Rack part.

Mac OS X only, for the time being. Cross platform support desired, if you can contribute it! :)

Er what?

Here’s an example. What if you maintained two web projects A and B and have a local setup of both, and you’d like to work on them both at the same time, or switch easily, and you don’t want to mess with things like http://localhost:8888 because that is just annoying and ugly.

What if you could have these two nice addresses:

http : http :

Yes, you can do that by messing with /etc/hosts , but it ain’t pretty, and you have to do it for every new project and it is ugly.

Setup

$ npm -g install local -tld $ $EDITOR ~/. local -tld.json { "8000" : { "name" : "myfancyprojectA" }, "8001" : { "name" : "thatotherprojectB" } }

Dat it. ~/.local-tld.json maps the a subdomain to a TCP port. So if you have an httpd running on localhost:8000 you can now reach it by going to http://myfancyprojectA.dev .

I want my app to register itself with local-tld!

See https://github.com/hoodiehq/local-tld-lib

Ok cool, how does it work?

This uses a cool dynamic DNS system that is built into Mac OS X. Local TLD runs a minimal DNS lookup server that does the address translation magic.

I want subdomains!

Easy. Just make your configuration look like this:

{ "8000" : { "name" : "myfancyprojectA" , "aliases" : [ "subdomain1" , "subdomain2" ] } }

Now, you should be able to reach localhost:8000 from http://myfancyprojectA.dev , http://subdomain1.myfancyprojectA.dev , and http://subdomain2.myfancyprojectA.dev !

Sweet. Does it work with boot2docker ports?

Yep! In addition to the port, you'll need to specify your boot2docker ip address (usually 192.168.59.103 ) for the domains you want to map:

{ "192.168.59.103:8002" : { "name" : "myfancyprojectC" } }

(Astute readers will note that this actually means it works with any server on any IP address, not just boot2docker)

No Original Work

This is all ripped out of pow , we don’t claim any credit.

License

Apache 2 License

Copyright

(c) 2013 Jan Lehnardt jan@apache.org