Local Time makes it easy to display times and dates to users in their local time. Its Rails helpers render
<time> elements in UTC (making them cache friendly), and its JavaScript component immediately converts those elements from UTC to the browser's local time.
Add
gem 'local_time' to your Gemfile.
Include
local-time.js in your application's JavaScript bundle.
Using the asset pipeline:
//= require local-time
Using the local-time npm package:
import LocalTime from "local-time"
LocalTime.start()
> comment.created_at
"Wed, 27 Nov 2013 18:43:22 EST -0500"
<%= local_time(comment.created_at) %>
Renders:
<time data-format="%B %e, %Y %l:%M%P"
data-local="time"
datetime="2013-11-27T23:43:22Z">November 27, 2013 11:43pm</time>
And is converted client-side to:
<time data-format="%B %e, %Y %l:%M%P"
data-local="time"
datetime="2013-11-27T23:43:22Z"
title="November 27, 2013 6:43pm EDT"
data-localized="true">November 27, 2013 6:43pm</time>
(Line breaks added for readability)
<%= local_time(time) %>
Format with a strftime string (default format shown here)
<%= local_time(time, '%B %e, %Y %l:%M%P') %>
Alias for
local_time with a month-formatted default
<%= local_date(time, '%B %e, %Y') %>
To set attributes on the time tag, pass a hash as the second argument with a
:format key and your attributes.
<%= local_time(time, format: '%B %e, %Y %l:%M%P', class: 'my-time') %>
To use a strftime format already defined in your app, pass a symbol as the format.
<%= local_time(date, :long) %>
I18n.t("time.formats.#{format}"),
I18n.t("date.formats.#{format}"),
Time::DATE_FORMATS[format], and
Date::DATE_FORMATS[format] will be scanned (in that order) for your format.
Note: The included strftime JavaScript implementation is not 100% complete. It supports the following directives:
%a %A %b %B %c %d %e %H %I %l %m %M %p %P %S %w %y %Y %Z
<%= local_time_ago(time) %>
Displays the relative amount of time passed. With age, the descriptions transition from {quantity of seconds, minutes, or hours} to {date + time} to {date}. The
<time> elements are updated every 60 seconds.
Examples (in quotes):
Preset time and date formats that vary with age. The available types are
date,
time-ago,
time-or-date, and
weekday. Like the
local_time helper,
:type can be passed a string or in an options hash.
<%= local_relative_time(time, 'weekday') %>
<%= local_relative_time(time, type: 'time-or-date') %>
Available
:type options
date Includes the year unless it's current. "Apr 11" or "Apr 11, 2013"
time-ago See above.
local_time_ago calls
local_relative_time with this
:type option.
time-or-date Displays the time if it occurs today or the date if not. "3:26pm" or "Apr 11"
weekday Displays "Today", "Yesterday", or the weekday (e.g. Wednesday) if the time is within a week of today.
weekday-or-date Displays the weekday if it occurs within a week or the date if not. "Yesterday" or "Apr 11"
Internationalization (I18n)
Local Time includes a set of default
en translations which can be updated directly. Or, you can provide an entirely new set in a different locale:
LocalTime.config.i18n["es"] = {
date: {
dayNames: [ … ],
monthNames: [ … ],
…
},
time: {
…
},
datetime: {
…
}
}
LocalTime.config.locale = "es"