Local Time

Local Time makes it easy to display times and dates to users in their local time. Its Rails helpers render <time> elements in UTC (making them cache friendly), and its JavaScript component immediately converts those elements from UTC to the browser's local time.

Installation

Add gem 'local_time' to your Gemfile. Include local-time.js in your application's JavaScript bundle. Using the asset pipeline: Using the local-time npm package: import LocalTime from "local-time" LocalTime.start()

Example

> comment.created_at "Wed, 27 Nov 2013 18:43:22 EST -0500"

< %= local_time(comment.created_at) %>

Renders:

< time data-format = "%B %e, %Y %l:%M%P" data-local = "time" datetime = "2013-11-27T23:43:22Z" > November 27, 2013 11:43pm </ time >

And is converted client-side to:

< time data-format = "%B %e, %Y %l:%M%P" data-local = "time" datetime = "2013-11-27T23:43:22Z" title = "November 27, 2013 6:43pm EDT" data-localized = "true" > November 27, 2013 6:43pm </ time >

(Line breaks added for readability)

< %= local_time(time) %>

Format with a strftime string (default format shown here)

< %= local_time(time, '%B %e, %Y %l:%M%P' ) %>

Alias for local_time with a month-formatted default

< %= local_date(time, '%B %e, %Y' ) %>

To set attributes on the time tag, pass a hash as the second argument with a :format key and your attributes.

< %= local_time(time, format: '%B %e, %Y %l:%M%P' , class : ' my - time ') %>

To use a strftime format already defined in your app, pass a symbol as the format.

< %= local_time(date, :long ) %>

I18n.t("time.formats.#{format}") , I18n.t("date.formats.#{format}") , Time::DATE_FORMATS[format] , and Date::DATE_FORMATS[format] will be scanned (in that order) for your format.

Note: The included strftime JavaScript implementation is not 100% complete. It supports the following directives: %a %A %b %B %c %d %e %H %I %l %m %M %p %P %S %w %y %Y %Z

Time ago helpers

< %= local_time_ago(time) %>

Displays the relative amount of time passed. With age, the descriptions transition from {quantity of seconds, minutes, or hours} to {date + time} to {date}. The <time> elements are updated every 60 seconds.

Examples (in quotes):

Recent: "a second ago", "32 seconds ago", "an hour ago", "14 hours ago"

Yesterday: "yesterday at 5:22pm"

This week: "Tuesday at 12:48am"

This year: "on Nov 17"

Last year: "on Jan 31, 2012"

Relative time helpers

Preset time and date formats that vary with age. The available types are date , time-ago , time-or-date , and weekday . Like the local_time helper, :type can be passed a string or in an options hash.

< %= local_relative_time(time, 'weekday' ) %> < %= local_relative_time(time, type: 'time-or-date' ) %>

Available :type options

date Includes the year unless it's current. "Apr 11" or "Apr 11, 2013"

Includes the year unless it's current. "Apr 11" or "Apr 11, 2013" time-ago See above. local_time_ago calls local_relative_time with this :type option.

See above. calls with this option. time-or-date Displays the time if it occurs today or the date if not. "3:26pm" or "Apr 11"

Displays the time if it occurs today or the date if not. "3:26pm" or "Apr 11" weekday Displays "Today", "Yesterday", or the weekday (e.g. Wednesday) if the time is within a week of today.

Displays "Today", "Yesterday", or the weekday (e.g. Wednesday) if the time is within a week of today. weekday-or-date Displays the weekday if it occurs within a week or the date if not. "Yesterday" or "Apr 11"

Configuration

Internationalization (I18n)

Local Time includes a set of default en translations which can be updated directly. Or, you can provide an entirely new set in a different locale: