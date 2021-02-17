Check and use appropriate storage adapter for browser (localStorage, sessionStorage, cookies, memory)
$ npm install local-storage-fallback
import storage from 'local-storage-fallback' // if you use es6 or typescript
// use object destructuring when using require()
// const {storage} = require('local-storage-fallback')
// Use storage directly
storage.setItem('foo', 'bar');
storage.getItem('foo'); // bar
// Or shim window.localStorage
if (!('localStorage' in window)) {
window.localStorage = storage;
}
<script src="https://unpkg.com/local-storage-fallback/lib/dist.min.js"></script>
<script>
window.localStorageFallback.setItem('foo', 'bar')
</script>
With browser settings like "Private Browsing" it has become a problem to rely on a working
window.localStorage, even in newer browsers. Even though it may exist, it will throw exceptions when trying to use
setItem or
getItem. This module will run appropriate checks to see what browser storage mechanism might be available, and then expose it. It uses the same API as
localStorage so it should work as a drop-in replacement in most cases.
CookieStorage has storage limits. Be careful here.
MemoryStorage will not persist between page loads. This is more or less a stop-gap to prevent page crashes, but may be sufficient for websites that don't do full page loads.