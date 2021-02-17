openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

local-storage-fallback

by ripeworks
4.1.2 (see all)

Check and use appropriate storage adapter for browser (localStorage, sessionStorage, cookies, memory)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43K

GitHub Stars

97

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

local-storage-fallback

Check and use appropriate storage adapter for browser (localStorage, sessionStorage, cookies, memory)

npm version

Installation

$ npm install local-storage-fallback

Usage

import storage from 'local-storage-fallback' // if you use es6 or typescript
// use object destructuring when using require()
// const {storage} = require('local-storage-fallback')

// Use storage directly
storage.setItem('foo', 'bar');
storage.getItem('foo'); // bar

// Or shim window.localStorage
if (!('localStorage' in window)) {
  window.localStorage = storage;
}

Browser Bundle

<script src="https://unpkg.com/local-storage-fallback/lib/dist.min.js"></script>
<script>
  window.localStorageFallback.setItem('foo', 'bar')
</script>

Purpose

With browser settings like "Private Browsing" it has become a problem to rely on a working window.localStorage, even in newer browsers. Even though it may exist, it will throw exceptions when trying to use setItem or getItem. This module will run appropriate checks to see what browser storage mechanism might be available, and then expose it. It uses the same API as localStorage so it should work as a drop-in replacement in most cases.

Gotchas

  • CookieStorage has storage limits. Be careful here.
  • MemoryStorage will not persist between page loads. This is more or less a stop-gap to prevent page crashes, but may be sufficient for websites that don't do full page loads.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial