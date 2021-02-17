Check and use appropriate storage adapter for browser (localStorage, sessionStorage, cookies, memory)

Installation

$ npm install local - storage -fallback

Usage

import storage from 'local-storage-fallback' storage.setItem( 'foo' , 'bar' ); storage.getItem( 'foo' ); if (!( 'localStorage' in window )) { window .localStorage = storage; }

Browser Bundle

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/local-storage-fallback/lib/dist.min.js" > </ script > < script > window .localStorageFallback.setItem( 'foo' , 'bar' ) </ script >

Purpose

With browser settings like "Private Browsing" it has become a problem to rely on a working window.localStorage , even in newer browsers. Even though it may exist, it will throw exceptions when trying to use setItem or getItem . This module will run appropriate checks to see what browser storage mechanism might be available, and then expose it. It uses the same API as localStorage so it should work as a drop-in replacement in most cases.

Gotchas