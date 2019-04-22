A simplified localStorage API that just works

Install

Using npm

npm install local-storage --save

Using bower

bower install localstorage --save

API

The API is a simplified way to interact with all things localStorage . Note that when localStorage is unsupported in the current browser, a fallback to an in-memory store is used transparently.

For that reason, consider that local-storage values might evaporate across page views.

If a value argument is provided, acts as ls.set . When value isn't provided, acts as ls.get .

Example

var ls = require ( 'local-storage' ); ls( 'foo' ); ls( 'foo' , 'bar' ); ls( 'foo' );

Returns value under key in local storage. Equivalent to ls(key) . Internally parses the value from JSON before returning it.

Example

var ls = require ( 'local-storage' ); ls( 'foo' , 'bar' ); ls.get( 'foo' );

Persists value under key in local storage. Equivalent to ls(key, value) . Internally converts the value to JSON.

Returns whether the action succeeded; otherwise, an error was thrown by the browser when trying to persist the value. Failure typically means a QuotaExceededError was thrown.

Example

var ls = require ( 'local-storage' ); ls.set( 'foo' , 'bar' ); ls.get( 'foo' );

Removes key from local storage. Returns true if the property was successfully deleted, and false otherwise.

Example

var ls = require ( 'local-storage' ); ls.set( 'foo' , 'bar' ); ls.remove( 'foo' );

Clears local storage.

Example

var ls = require ( 'local-storage' ); ls.set( 'foo' , 'bar' ); ls.set( 'baz' , 'tar' ); ls.clear();

If a store argument is provided, it sets the backend storage engine. Otherwise it returns the current backend.

Example

var ls = require ( 'local-storage' ); ls.backend(sessionStorage); ls.set( 'baz' , 'tar' ); ls.get( 'baz' );

Listen for changes persisted against key on other tabs. Triggers fn when a change occurs, passing the following arguments.

value : the current value for key in local storage, parsed from the persisted JSON

: the current value for in local storage, parsed from the persisted JSON old : the old value for key in local storage, parsed from the persisted JSON

: the old value for in local storage, parsed from the persisted JSON url : the url for the tab where the modification came from

Example

Open a page with the following snippet in multiple tabs. The storage event will trigger on all tabs except for the one that persisted the change.

var ls = require ( 'local-storage' ); ls.on( 'foo' , storage); ls.set( 'foo' , 'bar' ); function storage ( value ) { console .log( 'some other tab changed "foo" to ' + value); }

Removes a listener previously attached with ls.on(key, fn) .

Example

var ls = require ( 'local-storage' ); ls.on( 'foo' , storage); ls.off( 'foo' , storage); function storage ( value ) { console .log( 'some other tab changed "foo" to ' + value); }

Typescript

Example

import ls, { get , set } from "local-storage" ; set < number >( 'foo' , 5 ); get < number >( 'foo' ); interface IFoo{ bar: string ; } ls<IFoo>( 'foo' );

Example

import * as ls from "local-storage" ; ls.set< number >( 'foo' , 5 ); ls.get< number >( 'foo' );

License

MIT