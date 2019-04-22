A simplified
localStorageAPI that just works
Using
npm
npm install local-storage --save
Using
bower
bower install localstorage --save
The API is a simplified way to interact with all things
localStorage. Note that when
localStorage is unsupported in the current browser, a fallback to an in-memory store is used transparently.
For that reason, consider that
local-storage values might evaporate across page views.
ls(key, value?)
If a
value argument is provided, acts as
ls.set. When
value isn't provided, acts as
ls.get.
var ls = require('local-storage');
ls('foo');
// <- null
ls('foo', 'bar');
// <- true
ls('foo');
// <- 'bar'
ls.get(key)
Returns value under
key in local storage. Equivalent to
ls(key). Internally parses the value from JSON before returning it.
var ls = require('local-storage');
ls('foo', 'bar');
// <- true
ls.get('foo');
// <- 'bar'
ls.set(key, value)
Persists
value under
key in local storage. Equivalent to
ls(key, value). Internally converts the
value to JSON.
Returns whether the action succeeded; otherwise, an error was thrown by the browser when trying to persist the value. Failure typically means a
QuotaExceededError was thrown.
var ls = require('local-storage');
ls.set('foo', 'bar');
// <- true
ls.get('foo');
// <- 'bar'
ls.remove(key)
Removes
key from local storage. Returns
true if the property was successfully deleted, and
false otherwise.
var ls = require('local-storage');
ls.set('foo', 'bar');
// <- true
ls.remove('foo');
// <- true
ls.clear()
Clears local storage.
var ls = require('local-storage');
ls.set('foo', 'bar');
ls.set('baz', 'tar');
ls.clear();
ls.backend(store?)
If a
store argument is provided, it sets the backend storage engine. Otherwise it returns the current backend.
var ls = require('local-storage');
ls.backend(sessionStorage);
ls.set('baz', 'tar');
/* close the tab, then reopen */
ls.get('baz');
ls.on(key, fn)
Listen for changes persisted against
key on other tabs. Triggers
fn when a change occurs, passing the following arguments.
value: the current value for
key in local storage, parsed from the persisted JSON
old: the old value for
key in local storage, parsed from the persisted JSON
url: the url for the tab where the modification came from
Open a page with the following snippet in multiple tabs. The
storage event will trigger on all tabs except for the one that persisted the change.
var ls = require('local-storage');
ls.on('foo', storage);
ls.set('foo', 'bar');
function storage (value) {
console.log('some other tab changed "foo" to ' + value);
}
ls.off(key, fn)
Removes a listener previously attached with
ls.on(key, fn).
var ls = require('local-storage');
ls.on('foo', storage);
ls.off('foo', storage);
function storage (value) {
console.log('some other tab changed "foo" to ' + value);
}
import ls, {get,set} from "local-storage";
set<number>('foo',5);
get<number>('foo');
interface IFoo{
bar: string;
}
ls<IFoo>('foo');
import * as ls from "local-storage";
ls.set<number>('foo',5);
ls.get<number>('foo');
MIT