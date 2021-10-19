Simple SSL HTTP proxy using a self-signed certificate. Intended for local development only.
npm install -g local-ssl-proxy
To start a proxy from port
9001 to
9000 run:
local-ssl-proxy --source 9001 --target 9000
Start your web server on the target port (
9000 in the example) and navigate to
https://localhost:<source-port> (https://localhost:9001 in the example). You'll get a warning because the certificate is self-signed, this is safe to ignore during development.
Using a dynamic DNS provider such as noip or DynDNS or a static IP (if you have one) you can open a port in your firewall to allow external sites to call into your web server. This is great for developing applications using OAuth without having to deploy externally.
You can also pass a configuration file, this helps sharing setups with team members. These can contain multiple proxies which
local-ssl-proxy will open concurrently.
Example config:
{
"My proxy": {
"source": 3001,
"target": 3000
},
"Another proxy": {
"source": 9999,
"target": 9000
}
}
And run the proxy with the configuration file:
local-ssl-proxy --config config.json
You can use it to host any domain, just change localhost to anything you like, wildcards are also supported.
choco install mkcert /
brew install mkcert)
mkcert -install
mkcert localhost
local-ssl-proxy --key localhost-key.pem --cert localhost.pem --source 9001 --target 9000