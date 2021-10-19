openbase logo
lsp

local-ssl-proxy

by Cameron Hunter
1.3.0 (see all)

Simple SSL HTTP proxy using a self-signed certificate. Intended for local development only.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

local-ssl-proxy

Build Status NPM Version License

Simple SSL HTTP proxy using a self-signed certificate. Intended for local development only.

Install

npm install -g local-ssl-proxy

Run

To start a proxy from port 9001 to 9000 run:

local-ssl-proxy --source 9001 --target 9000

Start your web server on the target port (9000 in the example) and navigate to https://localhost:<source-port> (https://localhost:9001 in the example). You'll get a warning because the certificate is self-signed, this is safe to ignore during development.

Using a dynamic DNS provider such as noip or DynDNS or a static IP (if you have one) you can open a port in your firewall to allow external sites to call into your web server. This is great for developing applications using OAuth without having to deploy externally.

Advanced

You can also pass a configuration file, this helps sharing setups with team members. These can contain multiple proxies which local-ssl-proxy will open concurrently.

Example config:

{
  "My proxy": {
    "source": 3001,
    "target": 3000
  },
  "Another proxy": {
    "source": 9999,
    "target": 9000
  }
}

And run the proxy with the configuration file:

local-ssl-proxy --config config.json

Run ssl proxy with self-signed trusted certificate

You can use it to host any domain, just change localhost to anything you like, wildcards are also supported.

  1. Install mkcert (choco install mkcert / brew install mkcert)
  2. Run mkcert -install
  3. Run mkcert localhost
  4. Run 
local-ssl-proxy --key localhost-key.pem --cert localhost.pem --source 9001 --target 9000
  1. You're all set! Just go to https://localhost:9001 and see your project working!

