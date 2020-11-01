openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lr

local-repl

by Steven Loria
4.0.0 (see all)

🐚 Project-specific configuration for the Node.js REPL

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

897

GitHub Stars

151

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js REPL

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🐚 local-repl

Current Version Build Status Dependabot Status

Project-specific REPLs for Node.js. local-repl allows you to automatically import modules and values into your REPL sessions with simple configuration in your project's package.json and/or .replrc.js.

Features!

  • Automatically import modules into your REPL sessions
  • Use await in the REPL without having to wrap your code in async functions
  • Configure the banner and prompt

Add local-repl to your project

$ npm install local-repl --save-dev
# OR
$ yarn add local-repl --dev

Add the following to package.json. Note: lodash is used as an example here; it is not required to use local-repl.

{
  "scripts": {
    "repl": "local-repl"
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "local-repl": "^3.0.0"
  },
  "dependencies": {
    "lodash": "^4.17.4"
  },
  "repl": [
    "lodash"
  ]
}

Run it

$ npm run repl

This will start a REPL session with lodash already imported.

Specifying aliases

You can pass an array of objects containing the keys "name" (required), "module" (for imports), or "value" (for values).

{
  "repl": [
    {"name": "l", "module": "lodash"},
    {"name": "meaningOfLife", "value": 42}
  ]
}

Importing local modules

Local modules can be imported, too.

{
  "repl": [
    {"name": "project", "module": "./"},
    {"name": "utils", "module": "./lib/utils"}
  ]
}

Using .replrc.js

Instead of defining configuration in "package.json", you may define your configuration in a .replrc.js file. This is useful if you want to dynamically compute modules and values for your REPLs.

// .replrc.js
const User = require('./myapp/models/User');

module.exports = {
  context: [
    'lodash',
    'myapp/utils',
    {name: 'me', value: User.getByEmail('sloria')},
  ]
}

Note: Configuration defined in .replrc.js takes precedence over configuration defined in package.json.

Defining context as an object

Context can be defined as an object rather than an array.

// .replrc.js
const User = require('./myapp/models/User');

module.exports ={
  context: {
    l: require('lodash'),
    utils: require('myapp/utils'),
    me: User.getByEmail('sloria'),
  }
}

Promises as context values

Context values that are promises will be resolved before the REPL starts.

// .replrc.js
const promise = new Promise((resolve) => {
  setTimeout(() => {
    resolve(42);
  }, 500);
});

module.exports = {
  // REPL will have meaningOfLife with value 42 in context
  context: {
    meaningOfLife: promise,
  }
};

await support

You can use await in your REPL sessions without having to create async functions.

Just add the following to your package.json:

{
  "repl": {
    "enableAwait": true
  }
}

Or in .replrc.js

// .replrc.js
module.exports = {
  enableAwait: true
}

More configuration

Configuring the prompt

In package.json:

{
  "repl": {
    "prompt": "myproject $"
  }
}

In .replrc.js:

// .replrc.js
module.exports = {
  prompt: 'myproject $'
}

You can also define prompt as a function in .replrc.js. The function will receive the REPL context and the parsed package.json object.

// .replrc.js
module.exports = {
  prompt: (context, pkg) => {
    return `${pkg.name} ${pkg.version} $`
  }
}

Configuring the banner

In package.json:

{
  "repl": {
    "banner": "Welcome to the myapp REPL. Happy hacking!"
  }
}

You can also define banner as a function in .replrc.js. The function will receive the REPL context and the parsed package.json object.

// .replrc.js
const _ = require('lodash');
const chalk = require('chalk');

module.exports = {
  context: [
    {name: 'l', value: _},
    {name: 'meaningOfLife', value: 42},
  ],
  banner: (context, pkg) => {
    console.log(chalk.bold(`Welcome to the REPL for myapp ${pkg.version}.`));
    console.log(chalk.green('Happy hacking!'));
    console.log(chalk.cyan('Context:'), _.keys(context).sort().join(', '));
  }
}

Programmatic usage

local-repl can be used programatically. The .start(options) function takes the same options as Node's built-in repl.start(options) and returns a Promise that resolves to a REPLServer instance.

const repl = require('local-repl');

repl.start({ prompt: '< -_- > ' });

Inspiration

local-repl is inspired a number of other great projects:

  • konch - REPL configuration for Python
  • n_ - Node.js REPL with lodash

License

MIT licensed. See LICENSE for more details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ts-nodeTypeScript execution and REPL for node.js
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
17M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
16
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
8Easy to Use
3Performant
node-ptyFork pseudoterminals in Node.JS
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
198K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
np
node-powershellNode.js bindings 🔗 for shell
GitHub Stars
250
Weekly Downloads
28K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Buggy
1Abandoned
@wdio/replNext-gen browser and mobile automation test framework for Node.js
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
725K
moleculer-replREPL module for Moleculer framework
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
18K
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial