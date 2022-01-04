Get information on local packages. Works on both CJS and ESM.
npm i local-pkg
import {
isPackageExists,
getPackageInfo,
resolveModule,
importModule,
} from 'local-pkg'
isPackageExists('local-pkg') // true
isPackageExists('foo') // false
await getPackageInfo('local-pkg')
/* {
* name: "local-pkg",
* version: "0.1.0",
* rootPath: "/path/to/node_modules/local-pkg",
* packageJson: {
* ...
* }
* }
*/
// similar to `require.resolve` but works also in ESM
resolveModule('local-pkg')
// '/path/to/node_modules/local-pkg/dist/index.cjs'
// similar to `await import()` but works also in CJS
const { importModule } = await importModule('local-pkg')
MIT License © 2021 Anthony Fu