Get information on local packages. Works on both CJS and ESM.

Install

npm i local -pkg

Usage

import { isPackageExists, getPackageInfo, resolveModule, importModule, } from 'local-pkg' isPackageExists( 'local-pkg' ) isPackageExists( 'foo' ) await getPackageInfo( 'local-pkg' ) resolveModule( 'local-pkg' ) const { importModule } = await importModule( 'local-pkg' )

License

MIT License © 2021 Anthony Fu