lp

local-pkg

by Anthony Fu
0.4.0 (see all)

Get information on local packages.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

55.6K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

local-pkg

NPM version

Get information on local packages. Works on both CJS and ESM.

Install

npm i local-pkg

Usage

import { 
  isPackageExists,
  getPackageInfo,
  resolveModule,
  importModule,
} from 'local-pkg' 

isPackageExists('local-pkg') // true
isPackageExists('foo') // false

await getPackageInfo('local-pkg') 
/* {
 *   name: "local-pkg",
 *   version: "0.1.0",
 *   rootPath: "/path/to/node_modules/local-pkg",
 *   packageJson: {
 *     ...
 *   }
 * }
 */

// similar to `require.resolve` but works also in ESM
resolveModule('local-pkg')
// '/path/to/node_modules/local-pkg/dist/index.cjs'

// similar to `await import()` but works also in CJS
const { importModule } = await importModule('local-pkg')

Sponsors

License

MIT License © 2021 Anthony Fu

