Determine cross-browser if an event or anchor element should be handled locally.
npm install local-links --save
Browsers have quirks. Knowing if a link is local should be easy, since we just want to know if the hosts are the same. But this can be difficult because of the aforementioned browser quirks. A few of them:
:80 to the host of an anchor, but not the window
href="#"
Because of that and a few other things I was doing all the time, such as finding the closest anchor to an element based on an event object, I decided it would be a good module (that at least I would use all the time).
<a href='/page2' id="local">Local</a>
<a href='#hash' id="hash">Local</a>
<a href='http://google.com' id="google">Google</a>
var local = require('local-links');
// `pathname()` will return the pathname as a string
// if the link is local, otherwise it will return null
local.pathname(document.getElementById('local')) // '/page2'
local.pathname(document.getElementById('hash')) // null
local.pathname(document.getElementById('google')) // null
// `hash()` will return the hash as a string
// if the hash is to this page, otherwise it will return null
local.hash(document.getElementById('local')) // null
local.hash(document.getElementById('hash')) // '#hash'
local.hash(document.getElementById('google')) // null
getLocalPathname(Event or HTMLElement [, HTMLElement])
Returns the pathname if it is a non-hash local link, or null if it is not.
Always includes the leading
/.
Alias:
pathname
getLocalHash(Event or HTMLElement [, HTMLElement])
Returns the hash if it is an in-page hash link, or null if it is not. Always
includes the leading
#.
Alias:
hash
isActive(Event or HTMLElement [, String comparePath])
Returns true/false depending on if the anchor pathname is equal to the
comparePath
(which defaults to
window.location.pathname). Calls
pathname() internally.
Alias:
active
isLocal(event, anchor, [, Boolean lookForHash])
Returns the pathname (or hash if
lookForHash is true) for local links, or null
if it is not. This is used by
pathname() and
hash() under the hood. The main
difference here is that you need to specify the
event and
anchor yourself, and
the
anchor wont be looked up from
event.target like it would from the other methods.
The above methods will accept an
Event object, like the one you get from
click event handlers, or any
HTMLElement. You can also supply an
Event object
and a different
HTMLElement as the second parameter and it will take precedence.
If only an
Event object is supplied, the
HTMLElement will be found from
Event.target.
In the case that any
HTMLElement your provide is not an anchor
element, the module will look up
parentNodes until an anchor is found.
If an
Event object is supplied, all methods will return
null if any of the following
are true
altKey,
ctrlKey,
metaKey,
shiftKey. This is because you almost always
want to treat modified click events as external page clicks.
target="_blank"
If the anchor has target="_blank" it will return
null for both the
pathname() and
hash() methods.
Using the
pathname method will return null for hash links that do not point
to a different page. To get the hash for one of these links use the
hash() method.
Run
npm start and open
http://localhost:3000 to run the tests in your browser.
It is also a good idea to run
sudo npm run start-80 (requires admin) which will run the tests on
http://localhost
because there can be unexpected behavior when the host has no port in IE9 and IE10.
To run the tests in the cli, just run
npm test.
MIT