This is a thin wrapper of the AWS DynamoDB Local. You can start the DynamoDB Local within a Node.js program and easily specify where the database files should be.

Installing

npm install local -dynamo

Usage

From command line:

$ node bin/launch_local_dynamo.js --database_dir=/database/dir --port=4567

or inside a Node.js application:

localDynamo = require ( 'local-dynamo' ) localDynamo.launch( '/database/dir' , 4567 )

If you want to run DynamoDB Local in memory, pass in null :

localDynamo = require ( 'local-dynamo' ) localDynamo.launch( null , 4567 )

Configuration

launch allows for additional options

localDynamo = require ( 'local-dynamo' ) localDynamo.launch({ port : 4567 , sharedDb : true , heap : '512m' })

option description default port The port number that DynamoDB will use to communicate with your application 8000 detached Prepare child to run independently of its parent process false stdio Configure the pipes that are established between the parent and child process 'ignore' heap Heap size null sharedDb DynamoDB will use a single database file, instead of using separate files for each credential and region null dir The directory where DynamoDB will write its database file null (default to inMemory)

AWS DynamoDB Local Versions

