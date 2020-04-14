This is a thin wrapper of the AWS DynamoDB Local. You can start the DynamoDB Local within a Node.js program and easily specify where the database files should be.
npm install local-dynamo
From command line:
$ node bin/launch_local_dynamo.js --database_dir=/database/dir --port=4567
or inside a Node.js application:
localDynamo = require('local-dynamo')
localDynamo.launch('/database/dir', 4567)
If you want to run DynamoDB Local in memory, pass in
null:
localDynamo = require('local-dynamo')
localDynamo.launch(null, 4567)
launch allows for additional options
localDynamo = require('local-dynamo')
localDynamo.launch({
port: 4567,
sharedDb: true,
heap: '512m'
})
|option
|description
|default
|port
|The port number that DynamoDB will use to communicate with your application
|8000
|detached
|Prepare child to run independently of its parent process
|false
|stdio
|Configure the pipes that are established between the parent and child process
|'ignore'
|heap
|Heap size
|null
|sharedDb
|DynamoDB will use a single database file, instead of using separate files for each credential and region
|null
|dir
|The directory where DynamoDB will write its database file
|null (default to inMemory)
Here is a list of the versions DynamoDB Local that
local-dynamo uses.
0.0.1 --
dynamodb_local_2013-09-12
0.0.2 --
dynamodb_local_2014-01-08
0.0.3 --
dynamodb_local_2014-04-24
0.0.4 --
dynamodb_local_2014-10-07
0.0.5 --
dynamodb_local_2015-01-27
0.0.6 --
dynamodb_local_2015-04-27
0.2.0 --
dynamodb_local_2016-01-05
0.3.0 --
dynamodb_local_2016-05-17
0.5.0 --
dynamodb_local_2017-01-24
0.6.0 --
dynamodb_local_2020-01-16