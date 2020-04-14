openbase logo
Categories

Readme

A Node.js wrapper of AWS DynamoDB Local

This is a thin wrapper of the AWS DynamoDB Local. You can start the DynamoDB Local within a Node.js program and easily specify where the database files should be.

Release notes can be found at http://aws.amazon.com/releasenotes/SDK/JavaScript

Installing

npm install local-dynamo

Usage

From command line:

$ node bin/launch_local_dynamo.js --database_dir=/database/dir --port=4567

or inside a Node.js application:

localDynamo = require('local-dynamo')
localDynamo.launch('/database/dir', 4567)

If you want to run DynamoDB Local in memory, pass in null:

localDynamo = require('local-dynamo')
localDynamo.launch(null, 4567)

Configuration

launch allows for additional options

localDynamo = require('local-dynamo')
localDynamo.launch({
  port: 4567,
  sharedDb: true,
  heap: '512m'
})
optiondescriptiondefault
portThe port number that DynamoDB will use to communicate with your application8000
detachedPrepare child to run independently of its parent processfalse
stdioConfigure the pipes that are established between the parent and child process'ignore'
heapHeap sizenull
sharedDbDynamoDB will use a single database file, instead of using separate files for each credential and regionnull
dirThe directory where DynamoDB will write its database filenull (default to inMemory)

AWS DynamoDB Local Versions

Here is a list of the versions DynamoDB Local that local-dynamo uses.

  • 0.0.1 -- dynamodb_local_2013-09-12
  • 0.0.2 -- dynamodb_local_2014-01-08
  • 0.0.3 -- dynamodb_local_2014-04-24
  • 0.0.4 -- dynamodb_local_2014-10-07
  • 0.0.5 -- dynamodb_local_2015-01-27
  • 0.0.6 -- dynamodb_local_2015-04-27
  • 0.2.0 -- dynamodb_local_2016-01-05
  • 0.3.0 -- dynamodb_local_2016-05-17
  • 0.5.0 -- dynamodb_local_2017-01-24
  • 0.6.0 -- dynamodb_local_2020-01-16

