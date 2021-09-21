Local Devices

Find all devices connected to the local network using arp -a . This module also pings all possible ip's in the local network to build the arp table.

Installation

Npm

npm install local-devices

Example

import find from 'local-devices' const find = require ( 'local-devices' ); find().then( devices => { devices }) find( '192.168.0.10' ).then( device => { device }) find( '192.168.0.1-192.168.0.25' ).then( devices => { devices }) find( '192.168.0.0/24' ).then( devices => { devices }) find( null , true ).then( devices => { devices })

Contributions

Use npm test to run tests.

Please feel free to create a PR!

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

How to add Contributors

Contributors can be added with the all-contributors cli. The cli is already installed and can be used like this:

yarn all-contributors add <username> <emoji-keys>

LICENCE

MIT