Find all devices connected to the local network using
arp -a.
This module also pings all possible ip's in the local network to build the arp table.
npm install local-devices
// Using a transpiler
import find from 'local-devices'
// Without using a transpiler
const find = require('local-devices');
// Find all local network devices.
find().then(devices => {
devices /*
[
{ name: '?', ip: '192.168.0.10', mac: '...' },
{ name: '...', ip: '192.168.0.17', mac: '...' },
{ name: '...', ip: '192.168.0.21', mac: '...' },
{ name: '...', ip: '192.168.0.22', mac: '...' }
]
*/
})
// Find a single device by ip address.
find('192.168.0.10').then(device => {
device /*
{
name: '?',
ip: '192.168.0.10',
mac: '...'
}
*/
})
// Find all devices within 192.168.0.1 to 192.168.0.25 range
find('192.168.0.1-192.168.0.25').then(devices => {
devices /*
[
{ name: '?', ip: '192.168.0.10', mac: '...' },
{ name: '...', ip: '192.168.0.17', mac: '...' },
{ name: '...', ip: '192.168.0.21', mac: '...' },
{ name: '...', ip: '192.168.0.22', mac: '...' }
]
*/
})
// Find all devices within /24 subnet range of 192.168.0.x
find('192.168.0.0/24').then(devices => {
devices /*
[
{ name: '?', ip: '192.168.0.10', mac: '...' },
{ name: '...', ip: '192.168.0.50', mac: '...' },
{ name: '...', ip: '192.168.0.155', mac: '...' },
{ name: '...', ip: '192.168.0.211', mac: '...' }
]
*/
})
// Find all devices without resolving host names (Uses 'arp -an') - this is more performant if hostnames are not needed
// (This flag is ignored on Windows machines as 'arp -an' is not supported)
find(null, true).then(devices => {
devices /*
[
{ name: '?', ip: '192.168.0.10', mac: '...' },
{ name: '?', ip: '192.168.0.50', mac: '...' },
{ name: '?', ip: '192.168.0.155', mac: '...' },
{ name: '?', ip: '192.168.0.211', mac: '...' }
]
*/
})
npm test to run tests.
Please feel free to create a PR!
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Dylan Piercey
💻 💡 👀 📖 🤔 💬
|
Stefan Natter
💻 ⚠️ 🐛 📖 🤔
|
kounelios13
🐛 📖
|
MarkusSuomi
💻
|
Xavier Martin
💻
|
howel52
💻 🐛
|
LucaSoldi
💻 🐛
|
Miosame
💻 📖 💡
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!
Contributors can be added with the all-contributors cli. The cli is already installed and can be used like this:
yarn all-contributors add <username> <emoji-keys>