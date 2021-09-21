openbase logo
Local Devices

version MIT License js-standard-style All Contributors PRs Welcome

Build Status Coverage Status Watch on GitHub Star on GitHub

Find all devices connected to the local network using arp -a. This module also pings all possible ip's in the local network to build the arp table.

Installation

Npm

npm install local-devices

Example

// Using a transpiler
import find from 'local-devices'
// Without using a transpiler
const find = require('local-devices');

// Find all local network devices.
find().then(devices => {
  devices /*
  [
    { name: '?', ip: '192.168.0.10', mac: '...' },
    { name: '...', ip: '192.168.0.17', mac: '...' },
    { name: '...', ip: '192.168.0.21', mac: '...' },
    { name: '...', ip: '192.168.0.22', mac: '...' }
  ]
  */
})

// Find a single device by ip address.
find('192.168.0.10').then(device => {
  device /*
  {
    name: '?',
    ip: '192.168.0.10',
    mac: '...'
  }
  */
})

// Find all devices within 192.168.0.1 to 192.168.0.25 range
find('192.168.0.1-192.168.0.25').then(devices => {
    devices /*
    [
      { name: '?', ip: '192.168.0.10', mac: '...' },
      { name: '...', ip: '192.168.0.17', mac: '...' },
      { name: '...', ip: '192.168.0.21', mac: '...' },
      { name: '...', ip: '192.168.0.22', mac: '...' }
    ]
    */
})

// Find all devices within /24 subnet range of 192.168.0.x
find('192.168.0.0/24').then(devices => {
    devices /*
    [
      { name: '?', ip: '192.168.0.10', mac: '...' },
      { name: '...', ip: '192.168.0.50', mac: '...' },
      { name: '...', ip: '192.168.0.155', mac: '...' },
      { name: '...', ip: '192.168.0.211', mac: '...' }
    ]
    */
})

// Find all devices without resolving host names (Uses 'arp -an') - this is more performant if hostnames are not needed 
// (This flag is ignored on Windows machines as 'arp -an' is not supported)
find(null, true).then(devices => {
    devices /*
    [
      { name: '?', ip: '192.168.0.10', mac: '...' },
      { name: '?', ip: '192.168.0.50', mac: '...' },
      { name: '?', ip: '192.168.0.155', mac: '...' },
      { name: '?', ip: '192.168.0.211', mac: '...' }
    ]
    */
})

Contributions

  • Use npm test to run tests.

Please feel free to create a PR!

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Dylan Piercey
Dylan Piercey
💻 💡 👀 📖 🤔 💬		 Stefan Natter
Stefan Natter
💻 ⚠️ 🐛 📖 🤔		 kounelios13
kounelios13
🐛 📖		 MarkusSuomi
MarkusSuomi
💻		 Xavier Martin
Xavier Martin
💻		 howel52
howel52
💻 🐛		 LucaSoldi
LucaSoldi
💻 🐛
Miosame
Miosame
💻 📖 💡

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

How to add Contributors

Contributors can be added with the all-contributors cli. The cli is already installed and can be used like this:

yarn all-contributors add <username> <emoji-keys>

LICENCE

MIT

