Use Cypress without global objects, read the blog post

The objects are still attached to the window object during the test, but the types are no longer global, you need to explicitly import them from this package.

WORK IN PROGRESS ⚠️

local cy and Cypress object types

local and object types local expect and assert assertion types

local and assertion types local Mocha's describe , it , etc types

local Mocha's , , etc types missing EventEmitter and NodeEventEmitter types

missing EventEmitter and NodeEventEmitter types uses relative path cy-chai.d.ts

Install

npm install -D local-cypress or yarn add -D local-cypress postinstall-postinstall

Use

In your spec files, instead of using global variables like cy and expect , import them

import { cy, Cypress, expect, it } from 'local-cypress' it( 'works' , () => { console .log(Cypress.config()) cy.visit( '/' ) expect( 1 ).to.equal( 1 ) })

Examples

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov <gleb.bahmutov@gmail.com> © 2021

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

