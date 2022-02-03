Node.js wrapper for the Lob.com API. See full Lob.com documentation here. For best results, be sure that you're using the latest version of the Lob API and the latest version of the Node wrapper.
Here's a general overview of the Lob services available, click through to read more.
Please read through the official API Documentation to get a complete sense of what to expect from each endpoint.
First, you will need to first create an account at Lob.com and obtain your Test and Live API Keys.
Once you have created an account, you can access your API Keys from the Settings Panel.
lob-node can be installed through the npm:
$ npm install lob
To build and install from the latest source:
$ git clone git@github.com:lob/lob-node.git
$ npm install
const Lob = require('lob')('YOUR API KEY');
// change api version
const Lob = require('lob')('YOUR API KEY', { apiVersion: 'API-VERSION' });
// change internal defaults (e.g. host)
const options = {/* see options below */};
const Lob = require('lob')('YOUR API KEY', options);
// you can also just pass options
const options = { apiKey: 'foo', host: 'bar' };
const Lob = require('lob')(options);
// callback pattern
Lob.addresses.list((err, body) => {
if (err) return callback(err);
return callback(null, body.data);
});
Additionally, every resource method returns a promise, so you don't have to use the regular callback. E.g.
const Lob = require('lob')('YOUR API KEY');
Lob.addresses.list()
.then((res) => {
console.log(res.data);
})
.catch((e) => {
console.log(e);
});
The Lob constructor accepts an
options object which may contain one or more of the following options:
apiVersion - Optionally set the version of the Lob API to use. Defaults to latest.
host - Override the default host API calls are issued to.
userAgent - Override the default userAgent.
headers - Edit the headers sent in all API calls.
agent - Override the default HTTP agent used to make requests.
We've provided various examples for you to try out here.
There are simple scripts to demonstrate how to create all the core Lob objects (checks, letters, postcards. etc.) as well as more complex examples that utilize other libraries and external files.
You can access response headers via a hidden
_response property.
Lob.addresses.list()
.then((res) => {
res._response.headers['content-type'];
// => "application/json; charset=utf-8"
});
You can also access headers from errors.
Lob.addresses.retrieve('adr_bad_id')
.catch((err) => {
err._response.headers['content-type'];
// => "application/json; charset=utf-8"
});
The full and comprehensive documentation of Lob's APIs is available here.
To contribute, please see the CONTRIBUTING.md file.
To run the tests with coverage:
LOB_API_KEY=YOUR_TEST_API_KEY npm test
To run the tests without coverage:
LOB_API_KEY=YOUR_TEST_API_KEY npm run test-no-cover
