Node.js wrapper for the Lob.com API. See full Lob.com documentation here. For best results, be sure that you're using the latest version of the Lob API and the latest version of the Node wrapper.

Table of Contents

Getting Started

Here's a general overview of the Lob services available, click through to read more.

Please read through the official API Documentation to get a complete sense of what to expect from each endpoint.

Registration

First, you will need to first create an account at Lob.com and obtain your Test and Live API Keys.

Once you have created an account, you can access your API Keys from the Settings Panel.

Installation

lob-node can be installed through the npm:

npm install lob

To build and install from the latest source:

git clone git@github.com:lob/lob-node.git npm install

Usage

const Lob = require ( 'lob' )( 'YOUR API KEY' ); const Lob = require ( 'lob' )( 'YOUR API KEY' , { apiVersion : 'API-VERSION' }); const options = { }; const Lob = require ( 'lob' )( 'YOUR API KEY' , options); const options = { apiKey : 'foo' , host : 'bar' }; const Lob = require ( 'lob' )(options); Lob.addresses.list( ( err, body ) => { if (err) return callback(err); return callback( null , body.data); });

Additionally, every resource method returns a promise, so you don't have to use the regular callback. E.g.

const Lob = require ( 'lob' )( 'YOUR API KEY' ); Lob.addresses.list() .then( ( res ) => { console .log(res.data); }) .catch( ( e ) => { console .log(e); });

Options

The Lob constructor accepts an options object which may contain one or more of the following options:

apiVersion - Optionally set the version of the Lob API to use. Defaults to latest.

- Optionally set the version of the Lob API to use. Defaults to latest. host - Override the default host API calls are issued to.

- Override the default host API calls are issued to. userAgent - Override the default userAgent.

- Override the default userAgent. headers - Edit the headers sent in all API calls.

- Edit the headers sent in all API calls. agent - Override the default HTTP agent used to make requests.

Examples

We've provided various examples for you to try out here.

There are simple scripts to demonstrate how to create all the core Lob objects (checks, letters, postcards. etc.) as well as more complex examples that utilize other libraries and external files.

Accessing Response Headers

You can access response headers via a hidden _response property.

Lob.addresses.list() .then( ( res ) => { res._response.headers[ 'content-type' ]; });

You can also access headers from errors.

Lob.addresses.retrieve( 'adr_bad_id' ) .catch( ( err ) => { err._response.headers[ 'content-type' ]; });

API Documentation

The full and comprehensive documentation of Lob's APIs is available here.

Contributing

To contribute, please see the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

Testing

To run the tests with coverage:

LOB_API_KEY =YOUR_TEST_API_KEY npm test

To run the tests without coverage:

LOB_API_KEY =YOUR_TEST_API_KEY npm run test- no -cover

Copyright © 2013 Lob.com