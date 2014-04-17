Quickly calculate monthly payments and the total amount of interest paid for a fixed rate loan.

Installation

First install node.js. Then:

npm install loan-calc --save

Usage

Require the module and pass the amount of the loan, annual rate, and length of loan in months.

var LoanCalc = require ( 'loan-calc' ); LoanCalc.paymentCalc({ amount : 200000 , rate : 5 , termMonths : 180 }); LoanCalc.totalInterest({ amount : 200000 , rate : 5 , termMonths : 360 });

You can also pass the loan amount as a US currency formatted string:

LoanCalc.paymentCalc({ amount : '$200,000' , rate : 5 , termMonths : 180 });

Contributing

Please read the Contributing guidelines.

Running Tests

We are using nodeunit to test. To run tests, first install nodeunit and any dependencies via npm:

npm install

Run tests with: