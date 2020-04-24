LoadJS

LoadJS is a tiny async loader for modern browsers (899 bytes).

Introduction

LoadJS is a tiny async loading library for modern browsers (IE9+). It has a simple yet powerful dependency management system that lets you fetch JavaScript, CSS and image files in parallel and execute code after the dependencies have been met. The recommended way to use LoadJS is to include the minified source code of loadjs.js in your <html> (possibly in the <head> tag) and then use the loadjs global to manage JavaScript dependencies after pageload.

LoadJS is based on the excellent $script library by Dustin Diaz. We kept the behavior of the library the same but we re-wrote the code from scratch to add support for success/error callbacks and to optimize the library for modern browsers. LoadJS is 899 bytes (minified + gzipped).

Here's an example of what you can do with LoadJS:

< script src = "//unpkg.com/loadjs@latest/dist/loadjs.min.js" > </ script > < script > loadjs([ '/path/to/foo.js' , '/path/to/bar.js' ], 'foobar' ); loadjs.ready( 'foobar' , function () { }); </ script >

You can also use more advanced syntax for more options:

< script src = "//unpkg.com/loadjs@latest/dist/loadjs.min.js" > </ script > < script > loadjs([ '/path/to/foo.js' , '/path/to/bar.js' ], 'foobar' , { before: function (path, scriptEl) { }, async: true , numRetries: 3 returnPromise: false }); loadjs.ready( 'foobar' , { success: function () { }, error: function (depsNotFound) { }, }); </ script >

The latest version of LoadJS can be found in the dist/ directory in this repository:

It's also available from these public CDNs:

You can also use it as a CJS or AMD module:

$ npm install --save loadjs

var loadjs = require ( 'loadjs' ); loadjs([ '/path/to/foo.js' , '/path/to/bar.js' ], 'foobar' ); loadjs.ready( 'foobar' , function ( ) { });

Browser Support

IE9+ ( async: false support only works in IE10+)

support only works in IE10+) Opera 12+

Safari 5+

Chrome

Firefox

iOS 6+

Android 4.4+

LoadJS also detects script load failures from AdBlock Plus and Ghostery in:

Safari

Chrome

Note: LoadJS treats empty CSS files as load failures in IE9-11 and uses rel="preload" to load CSS files in Edge (to get around lack of support for onerror events on <link rel="stylesheet"> tags)

Documentation

Load a single file loadjs( '/path/to/foo.js' , function ( ) { }); Fetch files in parallel and load them asynchronously loadjs([ '/path/to/foo.js' , '/path/to/bar.js' ], function ( ) { }); Fetch JavaScript, CSS and image files loadjs([ '/path/to/foo.css' , '/path/to/bar.png' , 'path/to/thunk.js' ], function ( ) { }); Force treat file as CSS stylesheet loadjs([ 'css!/path/to/cssfile.custom' ], function ( ) { }); Force treat file as image loadjs([ 'img!/path/to/image.custom' ], function ( ) { }); Add a bundle id loadjs([ '/path/to/foo.js' , '/path/to/bar.js' ], 'foobar' , function ( ) { }); Use .ready() to define bundles and callbacks separately loadjs([ '/path/to/foo.js' , '/path/to/bar.js' ], 'foobar' ); loadjs.ready( 'foobar' , function ( ) { }); Use multiple bundles in .ready() dependency lists loadjs( '/path/to/foo.js' , 'foo' ); loadjs([ '/path/to/bar1.js' , '/path/to/bar2.js' ], 'bar' ); loadjs.ready([ 'foo' , 'bar' ], function ( ) { }); Chain .ready() together loadjs( '/path/to/foo.js' , 'foo' ); loadjs( '/path/to/bar.js' , 'bar' ); loadjs .ready( 'foo' , function ( ) { }) .ready( 'bar' , function ( ) { }); Use Promises to register callbacks loadjs([ '/path/to/foo.js' , '/path/to/bar.js' ], { returnPromise : true }) .then( function ( ) { }) .catch( function ( pathsNotFound ) { }); Check if bundle has already been defined if (!loadjs.isDefined( 'foobar' )) { loadjs([ '/path/to/foo.js' , '/path/to/bar.js' ], 'foobar' , function ( ) { }); } Fetch files in parallel and load them in series loadjs([ '/path/to/foo.js' , '/path/to/bar.js' ], { success : function ( ) { }, async : false }); Add an error callback loadjs([ '/path/to/foo.js' , '/path/to/bar.js' ], 'foobar' , { success : function ( ) { }, error : function ( pathsNotFound ) { } }); Retry files before calling the error callback loadjs([ '/path/to/foo.js' , '/path/to/bar.js' ], 'foobar' , { success : function ( ) { }, error : function ( pathsNotFound ) { }, numRetries : 3 }); Execute a callback before script tags are embedded loadjs([ '/path/to/foo.js' , '/path/to/bar.js' ], { success : function ( ) {}, error : function ( pathsNotFound ) {}, before : function ( path, scriptEl ) { if (path === '/path/to/foo.js' ) scriptEl.crossOrigin = true ; } }); Bypass LoadJS default DOM insertion mechanism (DOM <head> ) loadjs([ '/path/to/foo.js' ], { success : function ( ) {}, error : function ( pathsNotFound ) {}, before : function ( path, scriptEl ) { document .body.appendChild(scriptEl); return false ; } }); Use bundle ids in error callback loadjs( '/path/to/foo.js' , 'foo' ); loadjs( '/path/to/bar.js' , 'bar' ); loadjs([ '/path/to/thunkor.js' , '/path/to/thunky.js' ], 'thunk' ); loadjs.ready([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'thunk' ], { success : function ( ) { }, error : function ( depsNotFound ) { if (depsNotFound.indexOf( 'foo' ) > -1 ) {}; if (depsNotFound.indexOf( 'bar' ) > -1 ) {}; if (depsNotFound.indexOf( 'thunk' ) > -1 ) {}; } }); Use .done() for more control loadjs.ready([ 'dependency1' , 'dependency2' ], function ( ) { }); function fn1 ( ) { loadjs.done( 'dependency1' ); } function fn2 ( ) { loadjs.done( 'dependency2' ); } Reset dependency trackers loadjs.reset(); Implement a require-like dependency manager var bundles = { 'bundleA' : [ '/file1.js' , '/file2.js' ], 'bundleB' : [ '/file3.js' , '/file4.js' ] }; function require ( bundleIds, callbackFn ) { bundleIds.forEach( function ( bundleId ) { if (!loadjs.isDefined(bundleId)) loadjs(bundles[bundleId], bundleId); }); loadjs.ready(bundleIds, callbackFn); } require ([ 'bundleA' ], function ( ) { }); require ([ 'bundleB' ], function ( ) { }); require ([ 'bundleA' , 'bundleB' ], function ( ) { });

Directory structure

loadjs/ ├── dist │ ├── loadjs.js │ ├── loadjs.min.js │ └── loadjs.umd.js ├── examples ├── gulpfile.js ├── LICENSE.txt ├── package.json ├── README.md ├── src │ └── loadjs.js ├── test └── umd-templates

Development Quickstart