This could take a while

http://jxnblk.com/loading

Getting Started

npm install loading-svg

Or

bower install loading

Usage

< img src = "loading-balls.svg" alt = "Loading icon" />

Custom colors

Just change the fill attribute in the svg file to whatever.

< svg class = "icon-loading" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 32 32" width = "32" height = "32" fill = "blue" >

About

This was mostly meant as a joke and an opportunity to learn about animated SVG. Feel free to use the source code as an example or in any project of your own.

If you do intend to use these in production, be aware of limited browser support and be prepared to create fallbacks.

http://caniuse.com/svg-smil

Also be aware of user experience issues with perceptual loading time. Subtler is usually better.

