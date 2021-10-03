Terminal loading effect.

Install

$ npm install --save loading-cli

Usage

const loading = require ( 'loading-cli' ); const load = loading( "loading text!!" ).start() setTimeout( function ( ) { load.color = 'yellow' ; load.text = ' Loading rainbows' ; }, 2000 ) setTimeout( function ( ) { load.stop() }, 3000 )

Custom text color colors-cli

const color = require ( 'colors-cli/toxic' ); const loading = require ( 'loading-cli' ); const load = loading( "loading text!!" .blue).start(); setTimeout( function ( ) { load.stop() }, 3000 )

API

options

load({ "text" : "loading text!!" , "color" : "yellow" , "interval" : 100 , "stream" : process.stdout, "frames" :[ "◰" , "◳" , "◲" , "◱" ] })

text

Type: string Text to display after the spinner.

loading( "loading text!!" )

color

Values: black red green yellow blue magenta cyan white gray

frames

[ "◰" , "◳" , "◲" , "◱" ] [ "◐" , "◓" , "◑" , "◒" ] [ "." , "o" , "O" , "°" , "O" , "o" , "." ] [ "⊶" , "⊷" ] [ "ဝ" , "၀" ] [ "←" , "↖" , "↑" , "↗" , "→" , "↘" , "↓" , "↙" ] [ "🕐 " , "🕑 " , "🕒 " , "🕓 " , "🕔 " , "🕕 " , "🕖 " , "🕗 " , "🕘 " , "🕙 " , "🕚 " ]

Instance

Start the spinner. Returns the instance.

Stop and clear the spinner. Returns the instance.

Clear the spinner. Returns the instance.

Stop the spinner, change it to a green ✔ and persist the current text, or text if provided. Returns the instance. See the GIF below.

Stop the spinner, change it to a red ✖ and persist the current text, or text if provided. Returns the instance. See the GIF below.

Stop the spinner, change it to a yellow ⚠ and persist the current text, or text if provided. Returns the instance.

Stop the spinner, change it to a blue ℹ and persist the current text, or text if provided. Returns the instance.

Manually render a new frame. Returns the instance.

Get a new frame.

const loading = require ( 'loading-cli' ); const load = loading( "loading text!!" ); load.frame([ "◰" , "◳" , "◲" , "◱" ]); load.start();

Change the text.

Change the spinner color.