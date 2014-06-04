LoadFire

LoadFire is an easy to script load balancer and reverse proxy in NodeJS.

It allows you to write your own pieces of logic as "Patterns" and the core engine takes care of all the proxying logic so you don't have to worry about it.

The real power is that all it's behavior is entirely scriptable in JavaScript (NodeJS). :)

###This allows for many different use cases, such as:

Dynamic realtime proxying rules (domain mappings stored in Redis for example). Such things are useful for PaaSs

Add pieces of middleware to your reverse proxy

Customizable load balancing patterns (Sticky, RoundRobin, ...)

###It supports proxying:

HTTP/HTTPS

WebSockets

Proxying HTTP traffic using RoundRobin pattern

var http = require ( 'http' ); var loadfire = require ( 'loadfire' ); var EDITOR_PORTS = [ 7001 , 7002 , 7003 , 7004 ]; var EDITOR_SERVERS = EDITOR_PORTS.map( function ( x ) { return { host : 'localhost' , port : x }; }); function startEditorServers ( ports ) { ports.forEach( function ( port ) { var httpServer = http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end(port.toString()); }); httpServer.listen(port); }); } var CONFIG = { 'resources' : [ { resource : 'localhost:8000' , backends : EDITOR_SERVERS, pattern : 'roundrobin' } ], port : 8000 }; function main ( ) { startEditorServers(EDITOR_PORTS); var loadServer = loadfire.createServer(CONFIG); loadServer.run(); } main();

It was initially built to satisfy our needs at FriendCode, and we've been using it in product for months without any issues, so it can be considered as stable.

The API however will be changed soon due to some design decisions aiming to simplify it's API. (Patterns are quite monolithic as of now, they will be split up into different parts: matcher, mapper, balancer, store).