LoadFire is an easy to script load balancer and reverse proxy in NodeJS.
It allows you to write your own pieces of logic as "Patterns" and the core engine takes care of all the proxying logic so you don't have to worry about it.
The real power is that all it's behavior is entirely scriptable in JavaScript (NodeJS). :)
###This allows for many different use cases, such as:
###It supports proxying:
var http = require('http');
var loadfire = require('loadfire');
var EDITOR_PORTS = [7001, 7002, 7003,7004];
var EDITOR_SERVERS = EDITOR_PORTS.map(function (x) {
return {
host: 'localhost',
port: x
};
});
// Start all our different http servers
function startEditorServers(ports) {
ports.forEach(function (port) {
// Setup HTTP Server
var httpServer = http.createServer(function(req, res) {
// Output the port number the server is running on
res.writeHead(200, {'Content-Type': 'text/plain'});
res.end(port.toString());
});
// Listen on assigned port
httpServer.listen(port);
});
}
// Config for our loadfire server
var CONFIG = {
'resources': [
{
// resource is some value identify this resource
// by default it should be the hostname to match
resource: 'localhost:8000',
// List of backends to hit
backends: EDITOR_SERVERS,
// Load balancing pattern
// As of now a few are builtin
// random, roundrobin, sticky
pattern: 'roundrobin'
}
],
// Server to start loadfire on
port: 8000
};
function main() {
// Start our http servers
startEditorServers(EDITOR_PORTS);
// Setup our load balancer with the above config
var loadServer = loadfire.createServer(CONFIG);
// Now start our load balancer
loadServer.run();
// Check out localhost:8000
// Refresh a few times and you'll see different port numbers appear
// depending on which http server the requests are proxied to
// since we are using the roundrobin pattern it will cycle through them
}
// Run main
main();
It was initially built to satisfy our needs at FriendCode, and we've been using it in product for months without any issues, so it can be considered as stable.
The API however will be changed soon due to some design decisions aiming to simplify it's API. (Patterns are quite monolithic as of now, they will be split up into different parts: matcher, mapper, balancer, store).